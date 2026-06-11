Concord Biotech, Carysil among top stocks to buy today; check targets

Stocks to buy by Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Concord Biotech

Concord Biotech is showing signs of a meaningful trend reversal after a prolonged correction. The stock has broken above a falling trendline resistance and reclaimed key short-term moving averages, while also moving back above the 50-day EMA. Price action has formed a higher-low structure, suggesting accumulation at lower levels. RSI has strengthened toward the 70 zone, indicating improving momentum and renewed buying interest. The recent recovery from the ₹1,150–₹1,180 support region highlights strong demand at lower levels. Overall, the technical setup appears constructive, with improving trend structure, strengthening momentum, and increasing probability of sustained upside continuation in the near term.

Buy Range: ₹1,331

Stop Loss: ₹1,225

Target: ₹1,544

Carysil

Carysil has delivered a decisive breakout above its long-standing resistance zone around 1,150, signaling the resumption of its primary uptrend. The stock is trading at a fresh multi-month high and remains firmly positioned above all key moving averages, reflecting strong bullish alignment across timeframes. The breakout is supported by a notable expansion in volume, indicating strong participation and validating the strength of the move. Price action continues to form higher highs and higher lows, highlighting sustained buying interest. Additionally, RSI is holding near the 70 mark, suggesting robust momentum without signs of significant weakness. The overall technical structure remains constructive, favoring continued upside in the coming sessions.

Buy Range: ₹1,192

Stop Loss: ₹1,100

Target: ₹1,380

Welspun Enterprises

Welspun Enterprises has delivered a strong breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase and is currently trading above all its key moving averages, indicating a firmly established bullish trend. The stock has also surpassed a major falling trendline resistance, supported by improving volumes, which suggests renewed buying interest and strengthening momentum. The alignment of short-, medium, and long-term moving averages reflects a positive price structure, while the RSI remains above the 60 mark, confirming sustained bullish momentum without showing signs of exhaustion. The recent price action indicates accumulation at higher levels, highlighting growing investor confidence and increasing the probability of further upside in the near term.

Buy Range: ₹556

Stop Loss: ₹511

Target: ₹646