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Home / Markets / News / Container Corp share price jumps 6%; here's what's fuelling Navratna stock

Container Corp share price jumps 6%; here's what's fuelling Navratna stock

The Navratna stock recovered nearly 17 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹421.45, touched earlier this year on March 23, 2026, on the NSE

Container Corporation of India (Concor)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

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Shares of state-owned Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) were in high demand on the bourses on Tuesday, July 14, after the Navratna company announced its physical volumes handled for the quarter ended June 2026 and compared them with the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 
Following the announcement, Container Corp's share price climbed 6.04 per cent to ₹492 during the intra-day trade on Tuesday. The stock recovered nearly 17 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹421.45, touched earlier this year on March 23, 2026, on the NSE. However, on a year-to-date basis, the counter has logged a decline of 6.81 per cent.
 
 
Although the stock trimmed some of its gains, it continued to witness strong investor demand. At 12:22 PM on Tuesday, the counter was trading at ₹489.95 apiece, up 5.60 per cent from its previous close of ₹463.95 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,084, down 126 points, or 0.52 per cent.
 
So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 8 million equity shares of Container Corp, estimated to be worth nearly ₹388 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
At the current market price, the Navratna company commands a market capitalisation of ₹37,304.05 crore on the NSE.

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CONCOR shares rally after Q1 throughput growth

The upward movement in Container Corp's share price came after the company reported EXIM throughput of 10,69,082 TEUs in the quarter ended June 2026, compared with 9,73,875 TEUs in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 9.78 per cent.
 
Domestic (DOM) throughput stood at 3,35,739 TEUs in the quarter ended June 2026, up from 3,16,226 TEUs in the quarter ended June 2025, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 6.17 per cent.
 
Consequently, total throughput increased to 14,04,821 TEUs in the quarter ended June 2026 from 12,90,101 TEUs in the quarter ended June 2025, representing an overall year-on-year growth of 8.89 per cent, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.

GAIL partnership to boost green logistics push

Earlier, on July 9, the Navratna company announced that it had officially signed a long-term agreement with GAIL (India) to establish a state-of-the-art Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) dispensing station at CONCOR's Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Khodiyar, Ahmedabad.
 
"This strategic partnership marks a major milestone in transitioning India's heavy-duty commercial logistics sector toward sustainable fuel alternatives. Under the 15-year agreement, GAIL will hold exclusive operational control and invest in setting up the retail LNG outlet infrastructure. Concurrently, CONCOR will provide a dedicated land parcel of approximately 3,000 square metres within its high-traffic Ahmedabad terminal, along with essential utility connectivity," said Container Corp in an exchange

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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