Cost pressures likely to weigh on near-term margins of cement companies

In Q1, cement volumes grew by high single digits. Blended realisations were up quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) but flat year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Most producers took hikes to offset higher power, fuel, diesel and packaging costs. Production costs rose by 10-11 per cent and transport and logistics costs have also risen. Volume is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent in FY27. Demand should regain momentum in Q3 and strengthen through Q4. Management commentaries across producers are positive. Prices improved during Q1 across most regions, but the sustainability of hikes is region-specific.

While the North, Central, and West regions saw strong demand, demand was soft in the South and East due to slowdown in infrastructure-related spending. Most companies are bullish on eastern demand in the second half (H2) of FY27.

Ebitda per tonne declined by 7-8 per cent Q-o-Q and 15 per cent Y-o-Y to around ₹1,005/tonne. Ebitda margins contracted by 200 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y, or more. Power and fuel costs increased by double-digits due to geopolitical pressures. In Q2, power & fuel cost may rise further as pet coke in particular is trending higher. Freight costs are also expected to increase; and packaging costs are already elevated.

As a result of regional variations in demand, companies with strong presence in Central, North and West zones did better. Dalmia Bharat, JK Cement, UltraTech Cement, JK Lakshmi all performed well, while Ambuja Cement and Star Cement underperformed. Shree Cement and Birla Corp’s performances were moderate.

UltraTech Cement commissioned 8.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) cement grinding capacity. The industry added 35 MTPA of new capacity in FY26, with another 40-45 MTPA expected to come in FY27. Demand support will come from infrastructure, housing, stronger rural consumption and industrial activity.

Consolidation in the sector will benefit larger players through economies of scale, and supply chain efficiencies. JK Cement led volume growth with a 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase, followed by Shree Cement (17.2 per cent ) and Ramco Cements (12 per cent) although they benefited from a low base effect. Ultratech reported 12 per cent growth on a high base, while Dalmia and Nuvoco Vistas posted 8.6 per cent and 5 per cent growth, respectively. Ambuja reported a 9 per cent decline, as management focused on trade sales.

Realisations improved Q-o-Q, with price hikes in April. Most management commentary indicated price hikes were needed to compensate for cost inflation. Ebitda/tonne in Q1 remained under pressure for most companies.

UltraTech and Nuvoco reported Y-o-Y Ebitda/tonne improvement of 1.4 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively. Shree Cement (down 25.4 per cent Y-o-Y), ACC ( down 39.9 per cent), Dalmia Bharat (down 16.0 per cent ), JK Cement (down 21.2 per cent) and Ramco Cements (down 31.1 per cent) saw lower EBITDA/tonne. Ambuja reported a 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y decline.

UltraTech is targeting grey cement capacity of 212.7 Mt in FY27 and 237 MT by FY28-end. Ambuja-ACC expects capacity to reach 119 MT in FY27, down from its earlier target of 140 MT. Dalmia, Shree Cement and JK Cement have maintained respective capex plans. Nuvoco targets 35 MTPA by FY28.

Shree Cement has retained 8 per cent volume growth expectations in FY27. JK Cement is targeting 22-23 Mt of grey cement volumes, implying double-digit growth. Most companies expect ₹80-150/tonne increase in Q2 from high fuel, diesel and maintenance costs. UltraTech expects costs to increase by ₹130-140/tonne Q-o-Q, while JK Cement expects ₹150/tonne increase and Dalmia expects ₹70-80/tonne.

Increased renewable power, lower clinker factors, logistics optimisation, usage of alternative fuels remain levers for cutting costs. Ambuja and ACC are targeting savings of ₹130-150/tonne, and Dalmia achieved savings of ₹150/tonne in Q1.

Pricing commentary is constructive despite the onset of monsoon. Most companies say that Q1 price hikes sustained into July but seasonal corrections are expected. Premiumisation is another tool for leveraging towards better margins.

India Cements (acquired by Ultratech) is showing strong volume growth (19 per cent Y-o-Y) and management is targeting Ebitda/tonne of ₹1,000 by Q4FY28. Dalmia expects volume contribution from acquired JP assets from Q3. Ambuja is improving utilisation at Penna and Sanghi, while Nuvoco has newly commissioned Gujarat capacity.

Near-term profitability will remain under pressure given additional costs. Companies with superior volume growth, strong cost-reduction levers and better footprints in favourable regions are likely to gain.