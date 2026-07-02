CreditAccess Grameen gains 3% as MOFSL reiterates 'Buy'; sees 16% upside

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen rose nearly 3 per cent in intra-day trade on the NSE on Thursday, July 2, after analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) reaffirmed their Buy rating on the stock, citing the company's transition from a microfinance-focused lender to a diversified rural financial services platform.

Amid this, CreditAccess Grameen shares rose 2.58 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹1,540 per share on the BSE, on Thursday, July 2, 2026. At 10:22 AM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹1,536.70 apiece, up 2.36 per cent from the previous close. CreditAccess Grameen , MOFSL said, is leveraging its strong microfinance (MFI) franchise to deepen customer relationships and scale higher-ticket retail lending products.Amid this, CreditAccess Grameen shares rose 2.58 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹1,540 per share on the BSE, on Thursday, July 2, 2026. At 10:22 AM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹1,536.70 apiece, up 2.36 per cent from the previous close.

MOFSL reiterates Buy

MOFSL has maintained its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,780, based on 2.5x FY28E BVPS. The target price implies an upside of 15.88 per cent from the current market price.

"With retail finance emerging as the key growth driver, improving borrower quality, normalized stress formation, and conservative provisioning, the company appears well-positioned for a sustained earnings recovery," analysts Nitin Aggarwal, Abhijit Tibrewal, Pranav Nawale, and Raghav Kheman wrote in the research report.

CreditAccess Grameen, MOFSL said, has emerged stronger from the recent MFI stress, supported by improved operating momentum, a more resilient portfolio, and a structurally stronger business mix driven by an increasing focus on retail finance.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty near 24,100; HCLTech, Infosys, TCS top gainers According to MOFSL, the company is strategically transitioning from a traditional MFI into a diversified rural financial services platform aimed at building long-term, household-level financial relationships across income cycles.

Retail finance to drive growth

Supported by investments in technology, branch expansion, and operational strengthening, the brokerage expects CreditAccess Grameen to deliver healthy assets under management (AUM) growth, stable margins, and improving profitability while maintaining prudent risk management and portfolio quality.

ALSO READ: Nifty IT index rebounds, up 4% after 4-day fall; Infy, TCS surge up to 5% MOFSL noted that FY26 marked a notable shift towards retail finance-led growth, with retail assets rising to around 18.1 per cent of AUM from nearly 5.9 per cent in FY25, aided by accelerated internal customer migration and product diversification.

"With substantial untapped potential across its 4.4 million customer base, non-MFI segments are likely to drive the next phase of growth, underpinning FY27 AUM growth guidance of 20-25 per cent, while the core microfinance business is expected to maintain a stable growth trajectory of ~10-12 per cent," said the analysts.

The brokerage models an AUM/NII/PPoP/PAT CAGR of 21 per cent/18 per cent/16 per cent/59 per cent over FY26-28E, with RoA/RoE improving to around 4.6 per cent/18.8 per cent by FY28E. At around 2.6x FY27E P/BV, the stock, MOFSL said, remains attractively valued.