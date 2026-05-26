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Home / Markets / News / Crizac hits 10% upper circuit after Q4 PAT rises 50% YoY, margins improve

Crizac hits 10% upper circuit after Q4 PAT rises 50% YoY, margins improve

Crizac reported a revenue from operations of ₹391.7 crore, up 15 per cent from ₹340.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Crizac share price today

Crizac share price today

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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Crizac share price today

Shares of Criac surged 10 per cent to hit the upper circuit of ₹387.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a solid performance for the January-March quarter of FY26.
 
At around 01:00 PM, Crizac stock was trading at ₹242, up 8 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹224. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,998.80 levels, down by 33 points or 0.14 per cent. 
 
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Crizac shares have declined over 21 per cent, compared with an 8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.
 
 
The company has a market capitalisation of ₹4,232.5 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹387.95 and 52-week low was ₹173.35.

Crizac Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Crizac reported a revenue from operations of ₹391.7 crore, up 15 per cent from ₹340.6 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the company's revenue increased 40.6 per cent from ₹278.6 crore in the Q3FY26. 

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Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 42.8 per cent to ₹93.9 crore from ₹65.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the Q3FY26, Ebitda was at ₹64.6 crore. 
 
Ebitda margin expanded by 467 basis points to 24 per cent from 19.3 per cent. 
 
The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹75 crore, up 50.3 per cent from ₹49.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. 
 
For the full FY26, the company's operating revenue increased 22.7 per cent to ₹1,042.2 crore from ₹849.5 crore in the last fiscal. PAT jumped 41.4 per cent to ₹219.1 crore from ₹155 crore. 
 
The company's board declared a dividend of ₹8 per equity share during Q4FY26. 

Crizac management commentary

Vikash Agarwal, chairman and managing director at Crizac, said FY26 was a year of strong progress for Crizac, underpinned by effective execution across organic and inorganic growth initiatives. 
 
"Global student mobility is navigating a dynamic environment, with evolving visa policies, geopolitical disruptions in certain regions, and the strengthening of the US Dollar and Pound Sterling adding to the cost burden for students from emerging source markets," he said.
 
According to Agarwal, notwithstanding these near-term headwinds, long-term structural demand for quality international education remains strong, underpinned by growing aspirations across our core source markets. The company is well-positioned to capture this opportunity through its diversified geographic presence, platform scalability, and continued focus on resilient organic as well as inorganic growth. 

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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