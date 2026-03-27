Stock market outlook FY27: Indian benchmark indices generated contrasting returns in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) as the BSE Sensex slipped 0.58 per cent, while Nifty50 rose 0.98 per cent. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap 100 gained over 8 per cent, whereas the Nifty SmallCap 100 declined 0.19 per cent.

Foreign outflows, the West Asia conflict, rupee depreciation, uncertainty around US tariffs, and elevated valuations were among the key factors that influenced investor sentiment.

Going ahead, as markets enter the new financial year 2026-27 (FY27), Pranay Aggarwal, director and CEO of Stoxkart, believes several risks could trigger volatility, and may result in a potential de-rating, even as domestic growth remains resilient.

In this backdrop, here are the key stock market risks for FY27:

West Asia conflict and crude shock

The most immediate threat to stock market returns in FY27 is the escalating geopolitical tension in West Asia involving Iran, Israel, and the US. The conflict already triggered sharp market weakness in March 2026. Analysts warn that any sustained disruption to critical oil supply routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, could keep Brent crude prices elevated well above $100 per barrel.

"The key risk for markets heading into FY27 is the rising geopolitical tension between Iran, Israel, and the US. The conflict has pushed crude oil prices higher, which may affect India's macroeconomic data, given its over 80 per cent oil import dependence," said Naveen Vyas, senior vice president at Anand Rathi Global Finance.

Persistent FII selling and rupee volatility

Continuous selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has emerged as a major headwind for the markets. They pulled more than ₹3.17 trillion from Indian equities in FY26.

The relentless selling is closely linked to the depreciation of the Indian rupee, which recently hit a record low at ₹93.97 against the US dollar. Aggarwal of Stoxkart suggests that if the rupee continues to slide toward 95, dollar-denominated returns for foreign investors will erode further, sustaining the selling pressure.

Earnings slowdown concerns

While domestic institutional inflows have provided some support to the market, concerns remain over a slowdown in corporate earnings amid the West Asia conflict, uncertainty over US tariffs, and delays in interest rate cuts.

"Elevated crude oil prices increase costs for sectors such as airlines, autos, chemicals, and paints, leading to margin compression and weaker earnings. This affects corporate profitability and demand, indirectly pressuring overall earnings growth," Aggarwal said.

Imported inflation and RBI stance

Analysts believe higher inflation arising from geopolitical tensions could delay rate cuts, keeping borrowing costs elevated for a prolonged period.

Global trade and 'America First' policies

Any delays in finalising a favourable India-US trade pact, or any fresh protectionist measures under 'America First' policies, could act as a structural overhang for the markets, according to analysts. "While markets may have partially priced in moderate tariff scenarios, harsher outcomes could disrupt the 'China+1' narrative that has supported expectations for Indian manufacturing," said Aggarwal.

Stock market outlook FY27

Despite these pressures, the base case for FY27 remains constructive if geopolitical risks ease and earnings stay resilient. However, the near-term risk-reward balance appears tilted toward caution, analysts pointed out.

"The macro backdrop, they said, remains fragile, and currency weakness is likely to persist as long as geopolitical tensions and energy prices stay elevated. Until there is greater clarity on oil prices and FII flows, markets are expected to remain range-bound and volatile in the new financial year. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.