close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Crude Oil may enter indecisive phase; Rs 195 a key hurdle for Natural Gas

In case, the MCX Natural Gas futures manages to conquer the Rs 195 hurdle, a sharp rally towards Rs 260 - 300 seems likely.

Rex Cano Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg
Web Exclusive Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As expected the MCX Crude Oil futures retraced after testing resistance around its 200-DMA. However, the road ahead of is likely to get complicated as the key moving averages are seen converging on the daily charts. 
Meanwhile, the Natural Gas futures are still awaiting a meaningful pullback rally following the sharp 80 per cent fall. For now, the Rs 195-level which is the 50-DMA remains a major hurdle for the commodity.
Here's what the charts suggest for MCX Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures:
Or

Also Read

Key support for MCX Crude Oil near Rs 6,200; Natural Gas may consolidate

Strong support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,850, Natural Gas at Rs 475

Near support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,030; Natural Gas to test Rs 285

MCX Crude oil may find support at Rs 6,400; Natural Gas could test Rs 227

Range-bound MCX Crude Oil may test Rs 6,100; Natural Gas in oversold zone

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Ultratech, NBCC, Mastek, Tata Comm

Stock Market LIVE: Q4 results, weekly F&O expiry may keep indices volatile

Can the rally in Nifty Realty index sustain? Here's what charts suggest

Stake sale, easing competitive pressures key for ICICI Lombard

MFs book profits in PSU banks, sell stocks worth Rs 1,800 cr in Q4

Topics : Crude Oil Prices natural gas commodity trading Commodity derivatives Trading strategies derivatives trading F&O Strategies

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold price rises by Rs 230 to Rs 61,150, silver up by Rs 200 to Rs 77,600

Gold
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Ultratech, NBCC, Mastek, Tata Comm

sensex, BSE
5 min read

Stock Market LIVE: Q4 results, weekly F&O expiry may keep indices volatile

broker
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Can the rally in Nifty Realty index sustain? Here's what charts suggest

technicals
3 min read
Premium

Stake sale, easing competitive pressures key for ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock hit new peak after a gap of 15 years

This Rekha Jhujhunwala-owned company hit new peak after a gap of 15 years
3 min read

Equities, other risk assets may be hit as $800-bn stimulus fades, says Citi

NYSC, New York Stock Exchange
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Chola Fin, IDFC: 5 NBFC stocks to invest for short-to-medium term gain

Representative image
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Telecom sector
4 min read
Web Exclusive

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Margin headwinds may cap upsides for HCL Tech despite strong top line show
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon