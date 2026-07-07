Crude oil outlook: Price war, global market share in focus

Having emerged from a period of severe geopolitical disruption between March and May, the Middle East is now entering a different kind of conflict—one driven not by military confrontation, but by the battle for market share in global oil markets. With crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz largely restored and supply chains normalizing, Gulf producers are rapidly increasing output to reclaim customers and replace volumes temporarily covered by strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) released by major consuming nations during the crisis.The post-crisis response from OPEC+ highlights a significant strategic shift as the producer alliance appears increasingly focused on defending and expanding market share. OPEC+ continues to account for roughly 40 per cent of global crude supply, excluding the UAE, yet recent policy decisions suggest the cartel is willing to tolerate lower prices to maintain relevance in an increasingly competitive market.The group's decision to raise August production by 188,000 bpd marks the fifth consecutive monthly increase in output, underscoring its commitment to restoring volumes lost during the Hormuz disruption.Saudi Arabia's pricing strategy provides the clearest indication of this policy transition. Saudi Aramco reduced the August Official Selling Price (OSP) for its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia to just $1.50/bbl above the Oman-Dubai benchmark, representing an $11/bbl reduction from July levels.The sharpest monthly cut in more than two decades—and the lowest premium since mid-2020—signals an aggressive effort to defend Asian market share against discounted Iranian crude and Russian ESPO exports. The move suggests Gulf producers recognize that refiners are increasingly price-sensitive and less willing to pay a premium for traditional supply security.While headline production increases appear modest, they mask the scale of supply disruption experienced during the conflict. OPEC+ production fell sharply to 33.13 mbpd in May from 42.77 mbpd in February as export bottlenecks and storage constraints limited shipments. Current output increases therefore represent a normalization of supply.Among Gulf producers, the UAE has emerged as a clear structural winner. Following its exit from OPEC+ production constraints, Abu Dhabi has increased output to approximately 3.9 mbpd.More importantly, the 1.5 mbpd Habshan–Fujairah pipeline enabled exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz throughout the crisis, providing a critical logistical advantage, while the broader OPEC+ alliance faces the challenge of balancing higher volumes against the risk of a renewed oil market surplus.Asian demand is bifurcating. Crude imports into China and Japan fell by around 40 per cent during the crisis, and China's recovery is capped by electrification: EVs took 42 per cent of Chinese car sales in May. India's fuel demand proved more resilient, cushioned by state refiners absorbing margin losses to hold pump prices.The war has, on balance, accelerated the transition — UK battery-EV registrations hit a monthly record in March, up 24 per cent year-on-year even as US new EV sales fell an estimated 28 per cent following removal of the federal tax credit. But the latest discounts from GCC nations is expected to see stronger response from Chinese independent refiners in coming weeks.Inventories tell the bullish counter-story. Global stocks have drawn at an average 3.8 million bpd since the conflict began, and as per the IEA June report OECD government inventories fell 163 million barrels to their lowest since December 1990. The US SPR was drawn down roughly 89.5 million barrels to 325 million barrels, lowest since 1984, as part of a 172-million-barrel IEA-coordinated release, leaving Washington a structural buyer beneath the market once prices stabilise.The long-term market structure is shifting towards bearish as the latest CFTC data, money managers reduced their net-long exposure in WTI crude futures and options by 6,582 contracts to 93,713 contracts in the week ending June 30, reflecting waning conviction in a sustained bullish oil narrative amid improving supply conditions.Looking ahead to Q32026, we expect Brent crude to trade within a broad range of $68–75/bbl, with risks skewed modestly to the downside.(Disclaimer: This article is by Mohammed Imran, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own.)