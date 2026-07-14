Crude oil hits $85: Will it derail the big FPI comeback on D-Street?

Crude oil prices: Just when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had begun returning to Dalal Street after months of relentless selling, a fresh spike in crude oil prices has emerged as a potential spoiler. Brent crude futures surged to one-month high of $85 per barrel on Tuesday and threaten to derail FPI interest in the Indian stock market seen after a four-month selloff.

The fresh spike in oil prices comes after renewed hostilities effectively unwound the de-escalation priced in after last month's interim US-Iran understanding. US President Donald ‌Trump told reporters that the United States had reinstated its blockade of Iranian shipping, while two United Arab Emirates tankers were hit by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters. They key shipping route accounts for a fifth of global crude oil passage.

Oil at $90-100 may derail FPI buying

While the current level of $85 per barrel may not pose challenges for India yet, any uptrend in the prices may impact India’s macros. The balance of payments (BoP) vulnerability and the potential impact on the rupee can again become issues that may impact the market adversely, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

The rupee has breached the 96-mark against the US dollar that has strengthened due to rising global uncertainties, triggered by the West Asia conflict.

Vijayakumar believes that if crude moves up to $90 and stays there, or rises even further, the vulnerability arising from India's energy imports and the balance of payments deficit will resurface, turning FPIs wary on India again. According to HSBC estimates shared in May 2026, India's BoP deficit is estimated to widen to $65 billion in the current fiscal from the last fiscal year's $35 billion.

Oil is the backbone of everything—rupee appreciation or depreciation, the trade deficit, imported inflation, forex reserves—everything in the external economy. The most important parameter on the external front is oil.

Chokkalingam G, Founder at Equinomics Research, said that for India, the major moving factor is oil. "It is the backbone of everything: rupee appreciation or depreciation, trade deficit, imported inflation, forex reserves —everything in the external economy." He added that these are the main factors that foreign investors track and if oil goes close to $100, they will put a brake on bringing money into India.

FPIs turn net buyers after 4 months

His comments come as FPIs emerged as net buyers of Indian equities in July to the tune of ₹18,314 crore , according to NSDL data. It is only the second time this year, after February, that Indian stocks have seen net buying from foreign investors. Despite the encouraging trend seen so far this month, FPI selling remains at its highest level in a calendar year at ₹255,958 crore, data shows.

The recent buying has come on the back of improving macro picture following a 40 per cent crash in crude oil prices from their year-to-date (Y-T-D) highs and concerns around concentration risk in South Korean and Taiwanese markets.

FPI outlook

Chokkalingam believes that while oil may go up and the market may correct marginally, it will not be a repeat of earlier occasions as the investors have seen the flip-flop around Trump's war rhetoric. "Many who panicked in the past got punished," he said.

Goldman Sachs also expressed optimism around FPI inflows into India in their July India Strategy note. Sentiment should turn incrementally favorable toward Indian equities due to an improved domestic outlook and ultra-light foreign positioning, said the brokerage. READ MORE

"With large underweight positioning toward Indian equities, global funds have ample room to neutralize their exposure. While a continued earnings downgrade cycle and still less attractive growth-valuation mix relative to other markets will be key investor concerns, improving visibility on domestic recovery will act as a catalyst for investors to start pricing in the anticipated recovery in advance," Goldman analysts opined.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.