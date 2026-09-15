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Home / Markets / News / Crude oil spike drags rupee to nearly 96 per dollar; Nifty dips 1.2%

Crude oil spike drags rupee to nearly 96 per dollar; Nifty dips 1.2%

The Indian crude basket rose to $128.70 a barrel, adding to concerns over the import bill

crude oil, oil prices

Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

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The Nifty 50 fell to its lowest level since early April on Tuesday as higher crude prices, global bond yields and a weaker rupee sharpened concerns over inflation and interest rates. Brent crude rose above $108 a barrel in intraday trading, while the US 10-year Treasury yield breached 5 per cent. India’s 10-year government bond yield climbed to 7.09 per cent before easing to 7.07 per cent.
 
The Indian crude basket rose to $128.70 a barrel, adding to concerns over the import bill. The rupee fell 0.42 per cent to 95.96 against the dollar, extending its losing streak to five sessions, although RBI dollar sales through state-run banks helped contain the decline.
 
 
The Nifty 50 fell 1.19 per cent to 23,118.60 and the Sensex 1.04 per cent to 74,003.82. The India VIX rose 9.34 per cent to 13.43. Foreign investors sold a net ₹2,978 crore of equities. 
 

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 11:32 PM IST