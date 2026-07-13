Crude oil spike weighs on OMC stocks; HPCL, IOCL shares fall over 2%

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) came under pressure in Monday's trade, July 13, as crude oil prices surged over 4 per cent amid renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The Nifty Oil & Gas index slipped as much as 0.82 per cent to an intraday low of 11,085.80.

Among OMCs, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation ( HPCL ) fell 2.46 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation ( IOCL ) declined 2.45 per cent, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation ( BPCL ) was down 1.68 per cent in intraday trade.

The weakness followed a sharp rise in crude oil prices after fresh military strikes by the US and Iran, with concerns persisting over energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Market participants, however, believe investors have largely accepted the West Asia crisis as the new normal, with the latest spike in crude prices yet to trigger the kind of panic seen earlier this year.

"The back and forth movement in the West Asia crisis has become the new normal. The attempt by Iran to weaponise geography has negative implications for energy importers like India. And, President Trump's totally inconsistent stand vis-a-vis Iran has rendered stability a thing of the past. We don't know how this crisis will pan out," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.

For the Indian market, Vijayakumar said crude oil prices remain the key monitorable.

"There is no panic in the oil market like in March. Brent is currently trading around $79. So long as Brent trades below $90, the market won't be impacted significantly. But if Brent shoots up to above $90, there can be a significant correction in the market. So, watch out for the price of crude," he added.

The sector, however, pared some losses during the session. At 9:50 AM, the Nifty Oil & Gas index was at 11,138.40, down 0.35 per cent.

Among index constituents, Petronet LNG, GAIL, HPCL, BPCL and IOCL were down over 1 per cent each. Reliance Industries, Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas and Aegis Vopak Terminals also traded lower, falling up to 0.90 per cent.

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Aegis Logistics, Castrol India, Adani Total Gas, Oil India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gained up to 1.74 per cent.

The benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,091.45, down 115.45 points, or 0.48 per cent.

Crude oil spike weighs on OMC stocks

OMC stocks declined after crude oil prices jumped more than 4 per cent on Monday as energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remained under threat following renewed military action by the US and Iran.

At last check, Brent crude was up 4.09 per cent at $79.12 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 4.10 per cent to $74.33 a barrel.

Oil prices rallied after US forces carried out another wave of strikes against Iran on Sunday, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions, according to the Central Command. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that they had attacked US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to commercial traffic. However, Iran had earlier declared the strait closed after stating that a vessel travelling on an unapproved route had been struck.