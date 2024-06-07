Crude oil strategy for June 7: WTI prices eyeing $72 support level

Crude oil demand sentiments darkened

Oil prices bounced back on Wednesday, despite the jump in US weekly inventories, the WTI settled 1.1 per cent higher at $74.07, recovering from four-month lows of $72.82.

Oil prices are down 3.5 per cent this week, and have lost 12 per cent of their value since the start of Q2, wiping out most of the gains of Q1.

The deteriorating of industrial demand due to economic slowdown in last two months, along with de-escalation of geo-political risks in middle east had already started hurting the bullish sentiments, as WTI retraced from the highs of $86/b to trade just under the $80 ahead of the OPEC meeting on June 2.

Meanwhile, Crude oil prices have taken a step back following OPEC+’s surprise decision to begin gradually phasing out additional voluntary supply cuts of 2.2 mb/d in October.

It appears cartel members are increasingly unwilling to hold back production with an eye on regaining market share. Even the decision to discount the official selling price to Asian buyers by Saudi Arabia for the first time in five months is reflective of the economic slowdown.

The EIA weekly crude inventory report showed 1.2 million barrels of addition into US commercial reserves, gasoline stockpiles jumped 2.2 million barrels, while distillate fuel rose by 3.2 million barrels- a visibly bearish report as inventories surged across the product line but that may be due to refiners operating at 95.4 per cent of operable capacities keeping in mind the summer demand and upcoming hurricane season, which may disrupt the production line later. However, gasoline demand during the memorial day holiday in the US disappointed at 8.9 mbpd, signalling a weak start to the summer season.

The recent economic data from the US showing cracks in the labour market as job openings slowed to 8.059 million in April, its lowest since Feb 2021. ADP May hiring at 152K is at its weakest in four months, the construction spending has slowed in the past two months and the ISM factory activities in May remained in contraction for the second straight month, only seven of the eighteen major manufacturing industries reported growth in May. We expect a slowdown in consumer spending in the coming months.

Outlook



We believe the scale of the sell-off at the front end of the forward curve is overdone. The economic slowdown has already been priced in by the markets and we expect limited downside in oil prices although the decision from OPEC+ warrants relatively more weakness further along the forward curve but speculative money will be largely positioned in the nearby prompts. The technical also suggests that the oil market is entering oversold territory and that led to a bounce back on Wednesday.

In the short term, prices are likely to remain under pressure and WTI crude oil could test support around $72 followed by $70.

WTI Crude oil Jul :Support: $72-$70, Resistance : $76

MCX Crude June: Support : 5900 , Resistance : 6400

(Mohammed Imran is a research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Views expressed are his own.)