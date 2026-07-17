Hormuz blockade risks reignite upward pressure on Crude Oil prices
Crude Oil market has moved beyond a simple war-premium story. It's now balancing three forces at once: geopolitical risk around Hormuz, refinery-led product tightness and softer macro-demand impulse.
Mohammed Imran Mumbai
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Global crude oil markets have moved back into a geopolitical-risk regime after renewed US–Iran escalation around the Strait of Hormuz reversed the brief relief that followed the June 17 memorandum of understanding. Brent has returned to the mid-$80s, while WTI has moved back toward $80/bbl, with both contracts posting their strongest weekly performance in several weeks as traders price a renewed threat to one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. The latest escalation does not yet represent a complete physical shutdown of Hormuz, but it has materially raised the probability of supply disruption. Vessel-tracking data and market reports indicate that ships are still crossing the strait, although traffic has fallen sharply and insurance, security and operational risks have increased. This distinction is important: the market is not pricing confirmed lost barrels alone; it is pricing the risk that flows could deteriorate further if attacks on tankers, ports or regional energy infrastructure continue. Physical market tightness returns The physical crude market has tightened again as the partial recovery in Persian Gulf flows loses momentum. Gulf exports had recovered to more than 80 per cent of pre-war levels in the first two weeks after the June MoU, but renewed tanker incidents have pushed observable flows back below 10 per cent, or around 2 mb/d. This leaves the market short roughly 13.4 mb/d of Persian Gulf flows versus normal conditions and increases reliance on inventory draws demand adjustment and alternative export routes. The observable data may understate actual flows. Some tankers are reportedly crossing with transponders switched off and reappearing outside the chokepoint, which means flow estimates may be revised higher later. Even with this caveat, the direction of travel is clear: shipping confidence has weakened, risk premiums have widened and the recovery in Gulf exports is no longer linear. Why the recovery may be uneven The first constraint is geopolitical. Further attacks on tankers, export terminals or regional infrastructure could delay any sustained normalization of Persian Gulf flows. Based on earlier blockade dynamics, renewed restrictions on Iranian ports and coastal areas could reduce Iranian exports by 1.5–2.0 mb/d, while also discouraging commercial operators from using non-Iranian Hormuz routes. The second constraint is operational. Saudi Arabia and the UAE drove most of the initial June rebound because they have larger tanker capacity, stronger logistics and higher-quality fields. UAE output likely exceeded pre-war levels in June, supported by its ability to bypass Hormuz through alternative infrastructure. Other producers, however, remain more exposed to shipping constraints, port bottlenecks and field-level restart challenges, leaving roughly 9 mb/d of crude production losses versus February levels. Refining stress shifts the Crisis into Products The crude shock has increasingly migrated into refined products. In April, global refinery intakes fell by 7.3 mb/d versus pre-crisis levels as lower Middle Eastern crude arrivals forced run cuts across East of Suez markets. Heavy spring maintenance and constrained heavy-crude availability tightened gasoil, diesel and jet fuel balances. The crack spread in US is above $60 shows the market tightness. US retail jet/kerosene prices surged above $170/bbl in April, 78 per cent higher than February, while US gasoil approached $148/bbl, up 73 per cent over the same period. Combined refinery intake across Japan, China, India, Singapore and South Korea rose by 690 kb/d month-on-month in June to 24.48 mb/d, while US refinery utilization increased to 96.41 per cent, equivalent to 17.28 mb/d of throughput. Even so, global refinery runs remain down from 86.8 mb/d to 79.3 mb/d, leaving a roughly 7 mb/d hole in the global refining system. Russia deepens the distillate squeeze Russia has become a second pressure point for refined-product markets. The Middle East and Russia together account for around 18 per cent of global refining capacity. Russia alone has 6.7 mb/d of capacity but is currently running closer to 3.5 mb/d after Ukrainian strikes disrupted roughly one-third of its refinery system, pushing throughput to about 3.91 mb/d, the lowest since 2005. With domestic refining constrained, Russia has been forced to export more crude instead of processing it, while an estimated 135 million barrels of Russian crude remain stuck at sea. This has kept diesel and gasoil markets tight even as headline crude balances fluctuate. Refiners are also facing a quality mismatch: they have access to more light sweet crude from shale, but less sour Middle Eastern crude that yields higher volumes of diesel and jet fuel. That mismatch explains why crack spreads remain elevated, but refinery profitability is not necessarily improving evenly. Demand and macro signals are turning more fragile The macro backdrop is also less supportive than it was earlier in the year. High fuel prices have started to pressure transport, aviation, petrochemicals and energy-intensive manufacturing. China’s price-sensitive crude imports may have bottomed after Middle Eastern producers reduced official selling prices for July and August, but demand remains highly responsive to price. India’s fuel demand has been more resilient, helped by state refiners absorbing part of the price shock, yet the broader Asian demand story remains vulnerable to high freight, fuel and feedstock costs. The global transition to electric mobility is also capping medium-term gasoline demand growth. Price Outlook: Higher floor, volatile ceiling Brent’s near-term bias remains range-bound to higher while Hormuz risk persists. Upside could come from further vessel disruptions, tighter product cracks, slower inventory rebuilding and renewed financial positioning. WTI is likely to trade broadly in a $70–90/bbl Brent could range in $74-95 range in the near term, with Brent maintaining a premium as the global market prices seaborne supply risk more aggressively. However, credible peace talks or verifiable de-escalation could trigger a sharp 12–15 per cent correction, particularly if tanker traffic improves and Gulf producers restore exports faster than expected. The downside should still be cushioned by structurally low inventories, elevated product cracks and the need to rebuild strategic and commercial stocks. In short, the market has moved beyond a simple war-premium story. It is now balancing three forces at once: geopolitical risk around Hormuz, refinery-led product tightness and a softer macro-demand impulse. Until one of these forces decisively breaks, crude is likely to remain volatile, with a higher floor than pre-war levels but a ceiling increasingly constrained by demand destruction. (Disclaimer: This article is by Mohammed Imran- Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own.)
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:12 PM IST