Crude-sensitive stocks fall as oil trades at $95; BPCL, IndiGo down over 2%

Crude-sensitive stocks fell after oil prices traded mixed following a recent pullback, dampening investor sentiment.

At the last check, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading around $95 per barrel despite a marginal dip on Friday. It was down 0.61 per cent at $95.24, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.62 per cent to $88.19.

On Dalal Street, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) fell over 2 per cent, with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) leading the fall. The stock was down 2.5 per cent to ₹303 around 10:03 AM.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) shares fell 2.05 per cent at ₹382, while Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) fell 2.05 per cent to ₹143.

Other crude-sensitive stocks were also trading lower. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, fell 2.6 per cent to ₹5,120. Notably, the aviation sector is highly sensitive to oil prices because Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for more than 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs.

At the last check, among paint and tyre stocks, Asian Paints was down 0.6 per cent at ₹2,519, Kansai Nerolac Paints fell nearly 1 per cent to ₹198.25, CEAT was down 1.07 per cent at ₹3,513, and Apollo Tyres fell over 0.4 per cent in Friday’s trading session. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that OMCs are witnessing a slight retracement following a sharp surge in share prices amid volatile crude oil fluctuations. "This recent dip appears to be routine profit-taking and should stabilise over the next couple of sessions. While OMC share prices remain inversely linked to crude oil movements, overall volatility is expected to stay elevated in line with fluctuating oil prices," he said.

Friday’s decline erased gains from the previous two sessions, capping a volatile week. Hopes of a breakthrough in the nine-month US-Israel war against Iran had lifted sentiment earlier, but renewed attacks on Saudi infrastructure by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis and strikes on crude tankers leaving the Gulf revived concerns over supply disruptions.

Prices turned volatile on Friday after US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that a deal with Iran ‌was not necessary to end the war, indicating he will stick with the blockade on oil shipments and trade and economic sanctions.