Cupid shares jump 10% to record high on 133% Q2 PAT growth, higher guidance

Cupid share price today: Ltd shares surged 10 per cent in intraday deals to hit an all-time high on Thursday, extending their rally for the fourth consecutive session following the announcement of the Q2FY27 results. The company reported a more than 100 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit and raised its FY27 guidance, boosting investor sentiment. Cupid Ltd shares surged 10 per cent in intraday deals to hit an all-time high on Thursday, extending their rally for the fourth consecutive session following the announcement of the Q2FY27 results. The company reported a more than 100 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit and raised its FY27 guidance, boosting investor sentiment.

Cupid shares opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹360 and extended their gains to hit an intraday and all-time high of ₹389 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 10 AM, the stock was trading 7.3 per cent higher at ₹379.60, holding on to most of its early gains.

Cupid also featured among the most actively traded stocks on the NSE in terms of both volume and value. According to exchange data, around 29 million shares worth ₹1,067.80 crore had changed hands in the first 45 minutes of trade. Cupid Q2 results

According to an exchange filing, Cupid's net profit for the September quarter of FY27 increased by 133 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹56.22 crore. The company had made a profit of ₹24.13 crore in the same quarter of FY26.

Q2FY27 revenue from operations increased by 122 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹187.86 crores. The same was at ₹84.45 crore in Q2FY26.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; Nifty Realty rises 3% Its total income in the reporting quarter grew by 132 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹208.97 crore, from ₹90.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Ebitda for the July-September quarter stood at ₹54.77, up 92 per cent from ₹28.41 crore reported in the same quarter of FY26. The net profit margin expanded by 139 bps to 30 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Cupid H1FY27 performance

For H1FY27, Cupid said that its total income increased 136 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹365.95 crore, while net profit grew 156 per cent to ₹100.37 crore.

The domestic business contributed ₹224.64 crore, accounting for 67 per cent of H1FY27 sales compared with 41 per cent in FY26, led by the Consumer Healthcare & FMCG business at ₹166.88 crore (49 per cent of sales).

The international business contributed ₹112.73 crore, representing 33 per cent of H1FY27 sales, supported by institutional demand through the PFSCM agreement and supplies under South Africa's 2025–30 national programme.

The company said that price revisions implemented across the export portfolio were reflected in realisations for the full H1FY27. Cupid raises guidance

Further, Cupid raised FY27 guidance to ₹880+ crore revenue and ₹275+ crore net profit. It raised FY28 guidance to ₹1,305+ crore revenue and around ₹390 crore net profit; FY29 guidance to ₹1,950+ crore revenue and around ₹605 crore net profit.

Cupid said that its 1,70,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility at Palava, Maharashtra is scheduled for commissioning in Q3. At the full capacity, it will take Cupid's annual capacity to approximately 1.25 billion male condoms and 125 million female condoms, from 480 million and 52 million at Sinnar today. Cupid-V2 Retail partnership

The company also expects the V2 Retail partnership to generate revenue of at least ₹400 crore over the next 12 months.

Cupid share price history

Cupid, a constituent of the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, has delivered multibagger returns in 2026 so far. According to NSE data, the small-cap stock has surged 258 per cent Y-T-D and soared more than 570 per cent over the past one year.

Avinash Gorakhshar, founder at Avinash Mentor Research, said that the rally in Cupid stock was driven by aggressive capacity expansion, strategic entry into high-margin IVD (In-Vitro Diagnostics) medical kits, and aggressive domestic/export footprint growth.