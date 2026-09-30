Cupid shares surge 17% in 2 days to record high; what's behind sharp rise?

Cupid share price: Shares of Cupid Limited rallied nearly 8 per cent in Wednesday's trading session, extending its rise to the second consecutive day amid its entry in the Nifty Smallcap 250 index, which could result in strong passive inflows.

The multibagger stock has entered the small-cap index as part of the Nifty semi-annual rejig. According to Nuvama Alternative &Quantitative Research, Cupid could see inflows of $10 million.

Amid this development, Cupid shares hit a record high of ₹310.50 on the NSE as against the last closing price of ₹288, up 7.8 per cent. In the last trading session, it ended 8.88 per cent higher, taking its two-day rise to 17 per cent.

As of 11.10 AM, Cupid shares were up 7.71 per cent at ₹310.20 apiece, with 39.45 million shares having changed hands on NSE so far.

"After a strong rally, Cupid stock has been consolidating in the 255 -295 range for the past two months. In yesterday’s session, the stock broke out of this range with strong volumes, indicating a potential continuation of the uptrend. Based on the range breakout, the upside targets are placed at 335 -350. On the downside, 275, which coincides with the 20-day EMA, is expected to act as a strong support," said Harish Jujarey of Prithvi Finmart. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Cupid shares have delivered multibagger returns to investors, having rallied 195 per cent on a year-to-date basis and 10.66 per cent in a month. In the last one year, it has zoomed 622 per cent."After a strong rally, Cupid stock has been consolidating in the 255 -295 range for the past two months. In yesterday’s session, the stock broke out of this range with strong volumes, indicating a potential continuation of the uptrend. Based on the range breakout, the upside targets are placed at 335 -350. On the downside, 275, which coincides with the 20-day EMA, is expected to act as a strong support," said Harish Jujarey of Prithvi Finmart.

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Cupid is Bharat’s premier manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products.