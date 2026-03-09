Monday, March 09, 2026 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cupid shares zoom 15% in weak market; here's why investors are buying

Cupid shares zoom 15% in weak market; here's why investors are buying

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

Cupid shares zoomed 14.9 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹92.4 per share. At 12:24 PM, Cupid’s share price was trading 13.25 per cent higher at ₹91.05. In comparison, Sensex was down 2.5 per cent at 76,944.99. 
 
The stock rallied on its record date for bonus shares. The record date for a bonus issue is the date a company sets to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the bonus shares.
 
Cupid, in a filing on March 2, 2026, had announced that it received approvals from BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) for the proposed issue and allotment of bonus equity shares. 
 
 
The board then fixed the record date as Monday, March 9, 2026, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to allotment of Bonus Equity Shares.
 
“We wish to inform you that the deemed date of allotment would be the next working day i.e., Tuesday, March 10, 2026, for allotment of 1 07,57,28,560 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each in the proportion of 4:1 i.e., 4 (four) new fully paid-up equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Re, 1/- (Rupee One only) to the eligible shareholders as on the record date,” the filing read.   READ | PG Electroplast shares tumble 12% on gas supply shortage concerns

What are bonus shares?

Bonus shares are additional shares given by a company to its existing shareholders free of cost. Instead of paying a cash dividend, the company decides to provide these shares as a way to reward its investors.
 
The number of bonus shares you receive depends on the bonus ratio announced by the company. 
 
Cupid Limited is a diversified healthcare and consumer products company with a strong global B2B export presence and a rapidly expanding FMCG business. The company is one of the leading suppliers of male and female condoms, personal lubricants, and IVD kits, exporting to over 125 countries and working closely with global institutions such as WHO/UNFPA, global funds, MSI, PSI & IDA Foundation.
 
With disciplined execution and a clear growth strategy, Cupid Limited is evolving into a balanced, globally relevant healthcare and FMCG platform.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

