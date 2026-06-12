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Home / Markets / News / Cyient buyback: Stock gains 4% as co sets record date; time to accumulate?

Cyient buyback: Stock gains 4% as co sets record date; time to accumulate?

Cyient has announced the buyback of up to 6.4 million fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹720 crore, at a price of ₹1,125 per equity share

Cyient Buyback

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SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

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Shares of Cyient were in demand on the bourses on the week’s last trading session after the company announced that it had fixed the record date for the buyback of equity shares from eligible shareholders. Following the announcement, the company’s share price rose 4.34 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹883.45 per share on the NSE on Friday, June 12, 2026. 
Although the counter trimmed gains partially, it continued to see solid investor interest. At 10:52 AM on Friday, the stock was trading at ₹865.40 apiece, up 2.21 per cent from its previous close of ₹846.65 on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoted at 23,342, up 180 points or 0.78 per cent. 
 
At the current market price, the company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹9,609.88 crore on the NSE.

Cyient share buyback issue details

Cyient informed the exchanges that it has fixed Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as the record date for determining the entitlement and names of equity shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback.
  Earlier, the company had announced that its Board of Directors and shareholders had approved the proposal to buy back up to 6.4 million fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹720 crore, at a price of ₹1,125 per equity share from shareholders as on the record date. 

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Speaking on the buyback, Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice chairman and managing director, Cyient said, “The Board of Directors trusts the fundamentals of our business and believes that its intrinsic value is not reflected in the current market price and hence has approved a proposal for buyback of equity shares, through a tender offer at a price of ₹1,125 per equity share, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹720 crore. While we are undertaking the buyback, we are confident that we will have strong cash flows to invest in future growth.”  READ | Wipro share buyback opens; stock hits 6-yr low, down 14% in 1 week

Should you buy Cyient Stocks; here’s what charts suggest

Cyient’s stock price has largely remained in a bearish to sideways trend over the past few months. The stock recently touched its 52-week low of ₹750 on March 30, 2026, and has since witnessed a modest recovery of nearly 18 per cent. It is currently trading near ₹870 levels. 
Technically, the stock continues to trade below key moving averages, and in today’s session it nearly retested its 50-DMA placed around ₹888. 
According to Harish Jujarey, AVP, head – technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, the broader trend remains sideways to bearish, with key resistance levels placed near ₹888 and ₹950. “A decisive move above ₹950 would be crucial to trigger a medium-term relief rally towards the 200-DMA zone of ₹1,050. Until then, the stock may continue to witness range-bound movement with a cautious outlook,” said Jujarey.  ====================================== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

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Topics : cyient Share buybacks Buyback offers stock market trading The Smart Investor Share price

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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