Brokerages remained divided on Cyient after the IT-enabled services provider announced the acquisition of TAO Digital, an AI-native data and product engineering solutions firm headquartered in Santa Clara, California. While Emkay Global retained its ‘Reduce’ rating on Cyient, Choice Institutional Equities maintained a ‘Buy’ call, reflecting contrasting views on the strategic and financial implications of the deal.

Notably, Cyient has signed an agreement to acquire TAO Digital Solutions for an enterprise value of $218 million. The deal involves an upfront cash payment of $130 million at closing—60 per cent of the total consideration, implying a CY25 EV/Ebitda of 7.9x—upon which 100 per cent of TAO’s shares will be transferred to Cyient. The transaction is expected to close by September 30, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Meanwhile, Cyient’s shares rose 2.31 per cent to ₹927.45 in early trading on Tuesday, June 2. At 09:59 AM, the counter was at ₹925.15, up 2.06 per cent from the previous close.

Emkay Global: Reduce | Target price ₹850

Emkay Global retained its ‘Reduce’ rating with a target price of ₹850, valuing the DET business at 12x Mar-28E PER and the DLM business at a 20 per cent discount to its current market price. The brokerage noted that the TAO Digital acquisition strengthens Cyient across upstream engineering foundations and downstream AI application delivery, enabling end-to-end AI solutions at scale.

The deal adds three key capabilities: AI-ready data foundations, scalable AI-enabled platforms, and AI-native talent to accelerate AI-led transformation and growth. Emkay said this positions Cyient to service the full value chain of products with the right mix of domain and data expertise, align with customers’ five-year growth plans in Aero, Energy, and Medtech, increase revenue share from Digital and Data & AI services from 8 per cent to 10 per cent, and expand its addressable TAM from $100 billion (ER&D outsourcing) to $2 trillion.

However, Emkay flagged that an acceleration in M&A activity could weigh on cash reserves and elevate execution risk. Cyient reported consolidated gross cash of ~₹1,720 crore (net cash: ₹1,550 crore) at the end of FY26. “However, cash outflows from the $93 million acquisition of a 65 per cent stake in Kinetic and the pending share buyback of up to ₹720 crore are expected to materially reduce this buffer. In addition, the $218 million acquisition of TAO Digital, funded through debt, is expected to further increase the company’s leverage profile,” said the brokerage in its report.

READ | NHPC slips 5% as govt OFS opens for non-retail investors at ₹71 floor price The brokerage further warned that the recent surge in M&A, combined with higher leverage, could stretch management bandwidth and elevate both execution and financial risk.

Choice Institutional Equities: Buy | Target price ₹1,250

Analysts at Choice have retained their ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,250, based on SOTP valuation. Analysts Kunal Bajaj and Rushil Katiyar described TAO Digital as a strategic acquisition that accelerates Cyient’s evolution from a pure-play ER&D vendor to an AI-enabled lifecycle engineering partner.

According to Kunal Bajaj and Rushil Katiyar of Choice, the acquisition adds $79 million in revenue and 3,500 employees, while strengthening capabilities in data engineering, platform engineering, and AI-led transformation areas, which are increasingly driving enterprise technology spends. “More importantly, it expands Cyient’s opportunity set beyond the USD 100 billion ER&D outsourcing market into a significantly larger digital/data/AI services pool, improving its relevance in customer transformation programs,” they said.

Analysts noted that the acquisition shifts Cyient’s portfolio toward higher-growth technology services, with over 80 per cent of TAO’s revenue coming from data and software product engineering. Management expects the combined entity to target larger, multi-year annuity-led engagements (> $5 million), moving away from smaller project-based contracts. At an EV of $218 million (with $130 million upfront), the transaction is reasonably structured, expected to be EPS-accretive and to improve medium-term growth prospects.