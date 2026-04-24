Cyient shares slipped 4 per cent in trade on BSE, logging intra-day low at ₹898 per share. At 9:44 AM, Cyient’s share price was trading 3.97 per cent lower at ₹898.75 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.76 per cent at 77,073.58. The stock was under pressure after the company released its Q4FY26 results after market hours on Thursday.

Cyient Q4FY26 results highlights:

The information technology (IT) firm posted a 67.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease in net profit to ₹54.8 crore for Q4, as compared to ₹170.4 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the profit dipped 40 per cent from ₹91.8 crore.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,926.9 crore, as compared to ₹1,909.2 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 0.92 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue rose 4.2 per cent from ₹1,848.5 crore.

READ | Tips Music extends rally on strong Q4, up 15% in 2 days; JM Fin retains Add The board also approved buyback of equity shares worth ₹720,00,00,000 at a price of ₹1,125 per equity share, payable in cash, comprising a purchase of 64,00,000 shares, fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of ₹5 each, representing up to 5.76 per cent of the total number of existing total paid-up share capital of the company.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained ‘Sell’ on Cyient, but raised the target of ₹830 per share from ₹690 per share. \

The brokerage believes that recovery remains back-ended with Q1FY27 likely to remain soft and visibility on execution still evolving. Analysts believe near-term earnings upgrade risk is limited. They cut FY27/FY28 estimates by 2.7 per cent/1.8 per cent to reflect current trends, but do not see a meaningful change to the overall growth trajectory at this stage.

Based on SoTP, they continue to value the company conservatively, given execution risks. Motilal Oswal values the DET business at 12x FY28E earnings per share (EPS), factoring in gradual margin improvement (to 13.5 per cent by FY27) and modest growth outlook. It continues to assign a 20 per cent holding company discount to the DLM stake.