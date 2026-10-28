Dabba to demat: Rachana Ranade on women's road to financial independence

Women have traditionally been good savers, but translating those savings into informed investment decisions remains a key step towards financial independence, said CA Rachana Ranade at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit’s Smart Investor Arena in Mumbai.

Highlighting how women have long saved money in ‘dabbas’, Ranade noted “the only thing is to convert those savings from that dabba to a demat.”

With financial information now more accessible than ever, the missing link is no longer access to knowledge, but the intent to learn and take ownership of one’s finances, Ranade said during a session on ‘Women & Wealth: Roadmap to Financial Independence’, moderated by Vedant Vichare.

“If you have the intent, every single person can learn today."

The number of women taking charge of their finances and managing their money has increased significantly, thanks to easier access to information and avenues, though broader data would be needed to establish this trend.

Citing conversations with fellow finance content creators, Ranade, who started her own content creation journey in 2019, said some male creators had reported a 90:10 split between male and female viewers on their channels. On her own Marathi channel, women account for around 30 per cent of viewership.

While the figure remains below parity, Ranade said it indicated that more women were engaging with financial education.

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She also stressed the need for early exposure for children and to ensure that knowledge remains gender agnostic, as it would make them more confident to manage their money.

"As parents, as uncles and aunties, we should be focused on the fact that knowledge should not be different based on gender. Finance or knowledge is gender-agnostic. And if that be so, I think both of them would have equal confidence and equal knowledge to handle the money with them,” she said during the session.

Randade also advocated against the “buy and hold” strategy and recommended shifting to a “buy and review” approach as it is more in line with the ever-changing investing environment. Buy and hold is an over-glorified concept, she said. Investors can use AI to analyse a company's investor presentation, quarterly results and management call transcript are some of the ways to stay ahead of the curve.

“At least make an effort to read through the highlights; check the top-line growth, the EBITDA growth, and the bottom-line growth. That's a bare minimum thing you can do. Rather than buy and hold, I think buy and review would be a more appropriate strategy,” Ranade said.

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For women planning to have children, Ranade advised building an emergency fund that can cover a year's expenses, instead of the usual six months, particularly if they anticipate taking a maternity break.

However, a longer career break to care for children can have a more lasting impact on a woman's earning capacity and financial goals. Ranade said women who cannot return to full-time employment because of childcare responsibilities could consider freelancing to maintain an income.

“If that is also not possible, then the husband has to support her financial journey as well. There is no third option,” she said. Ranade added that if a family decides that the woman should stay at home to care for the children, her financial goals must also be factored into the household's financial plan.

Keeping track of one's financial assets is another aspect of financial planning that investors often overlook, Ranade said. She urged people to maintain a consolidated list of their financial holdings, along with details of nominees and whom to contact in an emergency.