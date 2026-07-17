Dabur's double-digit Q1FY27 growth must sustain to drive stock rerating

The company's Q1FY27 pre-quarter update was better than expected on both the revenue and operating performance fronts. The company posted double-digit growth in consolidated sales after a gap of 11 quarters. This was led by high-teens growth in the international business and near-double-digit growth in the India business.

In the domestic market, Q1FY27 volumes are expected to rise 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), compared with a 6 per cent increase in Q4FY26 and a 1 per cent decline in Q1FY26, on the back of improving demand trends and the rural segment continuing to outpace urban growth.

Within the key domestic categories, the home and personal care (HPC) segment was the outperformer, registering growth in the high single digits.

The growth in the HPC segment was led by a robust performance in hair oils and shampoos, with both categories expected to grow in the high teens. The oral care segment, too, is likely to post near-double-digit growth, led by momentum in the herbal franchise, Meswak, Red Toothpaste and Lal Dant Manjan.

The healthcare segment is likely to improve sequentially with mid-single-digit growth, as strong double-digit growth in Hajmola, Pudin Hara, Health Juices, Dabur Honitus and Isabgol is partly offset by weakness in Dabur Glucose.

The foods business is expected to sustain double-digit growth, with the Badshah portfolio growing in the high teens, while the beverages portfolio is likely to recover sequentially, supported by double-digit growth in Real Activ and coconut water.

While double-digit sales growth is positive, it is slower than that of peers such as Marico and GCPL, analysts led by Mehul Desai of JM Financial Research point out. More work needs to be done to accelerate growth in the healthcare and beverages portfolios. Valuations at 39 times FY27 and 34 times FY28 earnings estimates are not demanding. Thus, the brokerage has retained its 'add' rating with a target price of ₹505. However, rerating to the long-term average will be contingent on more consistent delivery, especially on the revenue front, the analysts said.

The international business is likely to grow 17 per cent in rupee terms and 11-12 per cent in constant currency, with Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh and the UK reporting strong double-digit growth despite continued geopolitical headwinds in West Asia.