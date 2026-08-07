Dabur shares off day's low, turn positive after Delhi HC stays FSSAI order

Dabur share price: Shares of Shares of Dabur India rebounded from the day's low on Friday, August 7, to trade flat after an interim relief from the Delhi High Court (HC). The court stayed an FSSAI directive issued earlier this week, which prohibited the FMCG from selling products such as honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, and cow ghee with "100 per cent" claims.

Dabur India share price traded flat with a positive bias at ₹411.75 apiece, up 0.11 per cent, rebounding from the day's low of ₹410.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) following the Delhi HC order. The stock touched the day's high of Rs 413 in the early morning deals.

As of 3.04 PM, the stock was at ₹411.55, up 0.06 per cent. At the same time, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.36 per cent at 24,547.

What did Delhi HC say in its order?

The Delhi HC's Justice Amit Mahajan said that Dabur was selling the products for decades and has made out a prima facie case for relief at this stage as the FSSAI order was passed without giving it any hearing.

"The court is prima facie of the opinion that the prohibitory order ought not to have been passed without giving an opportunity of hearing. Till the next date of hearing, the impugned order is stayed," said the judge, as it listed the case for hearing after two weeks, according to a PTI report. READ MORE

Dabur's senior counsel argued that the FSSAI's order violated the principles of natural justice, contending that it was issued without a show-cause notice or an opportunity for a hearing. Appearing for the Centre, the government standing counsel defended the regulator's action, stating that Dabur had previously been issued improvement notices and advisories. The counsel further argued that the company's "100 per cent" claim on its food products was misleading.

Gaurang Shah, senior vice president at Geojit Financial Services, said that he is bullish on Dabur India shares. He said that Dabur has been in the market for a long time, has a good amount of goodwill for its products and an unmatched product portfolio.

"The court order should put things to rest unless and until the FSSAI regulator has something more to say or has any evidence against the "100 per cent" claim. He added that the regulator's directive is now unlikely to have any negative impact for Dabur," Shah added.

Dabur last month posted a consolidated revenue growth of 10.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,760 core for Q1 FY27, led by 9.5 per cent growth in the India business, 5 per cent volume growth and 15.5 per cent rupee-term growth in the international business.

Dabur India: Technical outlook

On the technical front, Hitesh Rathi of Angel One, said that Dabur continues to portray a weak technical structure, with the stock failing to stage any meaningful recovery despite the sharp rebound witnessed in the broader market. The stock continues to trade below all its major exponential moving averages, underscoring the prevailing bearish trend and the absence of sustained buying interest, he said.

"That said, the stock is currently trading very close to a major long-term support zone in the ₹410–400 band. A decisive break down below this crucial support is likely to trigger a fresh acceleration in the ongoing downtrend and open the door for deeper corrections," he opined. On the upside, a move above the ₹425–430 zone could result in a short-term relief rally.

However, a decisive breakout above the ₹480–490 band would be required to confirm a meaningful trend reversal and signal a shift in control from sellers to buyers, he said, advising a cautious approach till then.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.