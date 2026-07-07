Dalal Street sees 6 SME listings, highest in CY26; check winners, laggards
Shares of Teja Engineering, Kratikal Tech, Atharva Poly-Plast, and Sampark India -listed at a premium to their respective issue prices, while Seemax Resources, and Vinit Mobile debuted at a discount
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Dalal Street witnessed the highest number of small and medium enterprise (SME) listings in a single day in calendar year 2026 on Tuesday, July 7, with six companies making their stock market debut after concluding their initial public offerings (IPOs).
The six IPOs collectively raised ₹185.14 crore. This surpassed the previous highest single-day tally of four SME listings recorded on June 24, when Clay Craft India, Diksha Polymers, Liotech Industries and Leapfrog Engineering Services debuted on the exchanges.
Mixed debut: 4 list at premium, 2 at discount
Shares of Kratikal Tech, Vinit Mobile, Sampark India Logistics, Seemax Resources, Atharva Poly-Plast and Teja Engineering Industries commenced trading on the SME platforms of the stock exchanges on Tuesday.
Of the six, four companies—Teja Engineering Industries, Kratikal Tech, Atharva Poly-Plast and Sampark India Logistics—listed at a premium to their respective issue prices, while Seemax Resources and Vinit Mobile debuted at a discount.
Teja Engineering doubles investors' wealth
Teja Engineering Industries emerged as the top performer among the six debutants. Its shares listed at ₹418 apiece on the NSE SME, a premium of 90 per cent over the issue price of ₹220 per share. The stock extended gains after listing, rising 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit of ₹438.90 per share, where trading was halted for the day. At this level, the stock traded 99.5 per cent above its issue price.
|Company
|Listing Platform
|IPO Issue Price
|Listing Price
|% Listing Gain/loss
|Teja Engineering Industries
|NSE Emerge
|220
|418
|90
|Vinit Mobile
|NSE Emerge
|158
|155
|-1.898734177
|Sampark India Logistics
|BSE Emerge
|84
|89
|5.952380952
|Kratikal Tech
|BSE Emerge
|135
|192
|42.22222222
|Seemax Resources
|BSE Emerge
|141
|112
|-20.56737589
|Atharva Poly-Plast
|BSE Emerge
|60
|69
|15
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Kratikal Tech delivered the second-highest listing gain, with its shares debuting at ₹192 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 42.22 per cent over the issue price of ₹135 per share.
Atharva Poly-Plast listed at ₹69 per share against its issue price of ₹60, translating into a listing gain of 15 per cent.
Sampark India Logistics, meanwhile, debuted at ₹89 per share, up 5.95 per cent from its issue price of ₹84.
Seemax Resources, Vinit Mobile disappoint
Seemax Resources made a weak market debut, with its shares listing at ₹112 apiece against the issue price of ₹141, a discount of 20.56 per cent.
Vinit Mobile also listed below its issue price. Its shares debuted at ₹155 apiece on the BSE SME against the IPO price of ₹158 per share, reflecting a discount of 1.89 per cent.
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 11:35 AM IST