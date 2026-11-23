Dalmia Bharat share buyback: Shares of Shares of Dalmia Bharat were trading largely flat on Monday after recovering from the day's low, following the company's announcement of a ₹700-crore share buyback.

The stock opened at ₹1,577 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and slipped to an intraday low of ₹1,546.80, declining nearly 2 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,578.10. However, the shares recovered from the day's low to trade at ₹1,575 around 2:20 PM.

Dalmia Bharat, the country's fourth-largest cement maker, has announced a share buyback programme, worth ₹700 crore via open-market route. According to an exchange filing, the company will repurchase 3.78 million shares of ₹2 face value, at a price not exceeding ₹1,850 apiece (maximum buyback price).

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"Approved the buyback by the company of its fully paid-up equity shares having face value of ₹2 each (Equity Shares) at a price not exceeding ₹1,850 per Equity Share and for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹700,00,00,000, from the shareholders / beneficial owners of the Equity Shares of the Company, excluding the promoters, members of the promoter group and persons who are in control of the Company, payable in cash via the open market route through the stock exchanges i.e., BSE and NSE...," the filing read.

At the maximum buyback price and for the maximum buyback size, the indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 37,83,783, representing approx. 2.02 per cent of the total number of equity Shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the company, which is less than 25 per cent of the existing paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The company shall utilise at least 75 per cent of the maximum buyback size, i.e., ₹525 crore towards the buyback, and shall utilise at least 40 per cent of the maximum buyback size, i.e., ₹280 crore, within the initial half of the 66 working days from the date of opening of the buyback.

Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Ltd is India's fourth-largest cement manufacturer by installed capacity, with a cement manufacturing capacity of 54.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as of September 2026.