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Home / Markets / News / Dalmia Bharat shares dive 6% to hit 52-week low on Q2 loss of ₹205 crore

Dalmia Bharat shares dive 6% to hit 52-week low on Q2 loss of ₹205 crore

Dalmia Bharat reported a loss of ₹205 crore in Q2FY27, compared with a profit of ₹239 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Dalmia Bharat share price

Dalmia Bharat shares dive 6% to hit 52-week low on Q2 loss of ₹205 crore

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

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Dalmia Bharat share price: Shares of cement manufacturer Dalmia Bharat came under selling pressure on Tuesday, hitting a 52-week low after the company reported a loss of ₹205 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY27).
 
The stock opened 5 per cent lower at ₹1,545 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), against its previous close of ₹1,625.80. The selling pressure intensified, dragging the stock to a 52-week low of ₹1,526.10, down more than 6 per cent.
 
As of 9:45 AM, Dalmia Bharat shares were trading 4 per cent lower at ₹1,563 on the NSE.
 
In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading largely flat at 22,757.
 
 
Dalmia Bharat swings to loss in Q2

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Dalmia Bharat reported a loss of ₹205 crore in Q2FY27, compared with a profit of ₹239 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
 
Revenue from operations, however, rose 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,563 crore in the reporting quarter, from ₹3,417 crore in Q2FY26.
 
The company recognised an exceptional loss of ₹339 crore related to the impairment of certain assets and a separation scheme for eligible employees.
 
Ebitda declined 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹493 crore in Q2FY27, from ₹696 crore a year ago, amid higher operating costs. Ebitda margin contracted to 13.8 per cent from 20.37 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
 
Ebitda per tonne also declined to ₹698 in Q2FY27 from ₹1,013 in Q2FY26. 
 
Dalmia Bharat share price target 
 
Post earnings, JM Financial has downgraded Dalmia Bharat to 'Add' from 'Buy' and also lowered the target price to ₹1,825 from ₹2,225.
 
Analysts said that Dalmia Bharat’s Ebitda came below estimates, primarily due to higher-than-expected operating costs.
 
On capacity expansion, the brokerage said that Dalmia Bharat remains on track to increase its cement capacity to 67mt by FY28E from the current 55mt. The firm has also reiterated its long-term ambition of becoming a pan-India player.
 
Modelling in Q2FY27 performance along with initial profitability dilution from the ramp-up of acquired JPA cement assets, JM Financial has trimmed FY27–29E Ebitda by 10–12 per cent and cutting EV/Ebitda target multiple by one notch to 11x. 
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 10:19 AM IST