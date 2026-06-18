Damani to Dolly Khanna: List of corporates, market gurus hold stakes in NSE

As the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moves closer to a long-awaited initial public offering following the filing of its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), a wide range of investors, from major institutions such as the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to celebrated market gurus like Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, Dolly Khanna, and Raamdeo Ramgopal Agrawal, among others, are set to see their holdings potentially crystallise into market value.

The issue size is estimated at around ₹30,000 crore , which would make it the largest IPO in India’s history, surpassing Hyundai Motor India’s nearly ₹28,000 crore issue in 2024, according to industry estimates.

According to the DRHP, 209.37 public shareholders collectively hold 1,604.78 million equity shares, representing 64.84 per cent of the total equity share capital of the exchange.

Top institutional shareholders of NSE

Institutional Investor Holding (Million Shares) % of Pre-offer Equity Life Insurance Corporation of India 265.28 10.72% Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd 112.46 4.54% Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited 110 4.44% SBI Capital Markets Limited 107.25 4.33% Mahagony Limited 92.3 3.73% State Bank of India 79.85 3.23% PI Opportunities Fund I 58.2 2.35% Crown Capital Limited 51.36 2.07% DVI Fund (Mauritius) Limited 45.22 1.83% TIMF Holdings 43.23 1.75% General Insurance Corporation of India 40.7 1.64% Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 39.58 1.60% Among top institutional investors, LIC holds 265.28 million shares, representing 10.72 per cent of the pre-offer equity share capital. Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd holds 112.46 million shares (4.54 per cent), followed by Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited with 110 million shares (4.44 per cent). SBI Capital Markets Limited holds 107.25 million shares (4.33 per cent), Mahagony Limited holds 92.30 million shares (3.73 per cent), and State Bank of India holds 79.85 million shares (3.23 per cent), according to the DRHP.

Other marquee institutional shareholders include PI Opportunities Fund I with 58.20 million shares (2.35 per cent), Crown Capital Limited with 51.36 million shares (2.07 per cent), DVI Fund (Mauritius) Limited with 45.22 million shares (1.83 per cent), TIMF Holdings with 43.23 million shares (1.75 per cent), General Insurance Corporation of India with 40.70 million shares (1.64 per cent), and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 39.58 million shares (1.60 per cent).

Market gurus holding stakes in NSE

Among individual investors, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani holds 39.08 million shares, representing 1.58 per cent of the pre-offer equity share capital. Dolly Khanna holds 1.52 million shares (0.06 per cent), while Raamdeo Ramgopal Agrawal holds 1 million shares (0.04 per cent).

Name of Shareholder Number of Shares % Holding Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani 39,084,400 1.58% Dolly Khanna 1,516,250 0.06% Raamdeo Ramgopal Agrawal 1,000,000 0.04% S Gopalakrishnan 9,428,595 0.38% Sunil Kant Munjal 10,202,500 0.41% Siddharth Balachandran 8,100,099 0.33% Vanaja Sundar Iyer 4,400,000 0.18% Siddharth Iyer 3,702,705 0.15% Lata Bhanshali 3,481,500 0.14% Bharat Taparia 3,049,650 0.12% Ruchi Jain Hanasoge 2,694,400 0.11% Rajesh Omkarnath Malpani 2,561,000 0.10% Sushma Anand Jain 2,500,000 0.10% Rajiv Kuchhal 2,475,000 0.10% Himansu Pravinbhai Bhalodia 2,202,500 0.09% P N C Menon 1,670,000 0.07% Ignatius Navil Noronha 600,000 0.12% Other notable shareholders include Sunil Kant Munjal with 10.20 million shares (0.41 per cent), S. Gopalakrishnan with 9.43 million shares (0.38 per cent), Siddharth Balachandran with 8.10 million shares (0.33 per cent), Vanaja Sundar Iyer with 4.40 million shares (0.18 per cent), and Siddharth Iyer with 3.70 million shares (0.15 per cent).

Further individual shareholders include Lata Bhanshali with 3.48 million shares (0.14 per cent), Bharat Taparia with 3.05 million shares (0.12 per cent), Ruchi Jain Hanasoge with 2.69 million shares (0.11 per cent), Rajesh Omkarnath Malpani with 2.56 million shares (0.10 per cent), Sushma Anand Jain with 2.50 million shares (0.10 per cent), Rajiv Kuchhal with 2.48 million shares (0.10 per cent), Himansu Pravinbhai Bhalodia with 2.20 million shares (0.09 per cent), P. N. C. Menon with 1.67 million shares (0.07 per cent), and Ignatius Navil Noronha with 0.60 million shares (0.12 per cent), according to the DRHP.

Shareholders divesting stakes in NSE IPO

Name of Shareholder Number of Shares divesting in OFS State Bank of India 24,750,000 MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited 16,000,000 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 11,874,060 Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd 11,246,336 Bank of Baroda 10,986,250 Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited 10,890,000 General Insurance Corporation of India 10,658,000 The New India Assurance Company Ltd 10,500,000 National Insurance Company Limited 6,000,000 United India Insurance Company Limited 6,000,000 The proposed public issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 148.91 million shares, with several large institutional shareholders looking to pare their holdings. These include State Bank of India, which is set to divest up to 24.75 million shares, followed by MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited with up to 16 million shares, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 11.87 million shares, Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd with 11.25 million shares, Bank of Baroda with 10.99 million shares, and Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited with 10.89 million shares.

Other sellers include General Insurance Corporation of India with 10.66 million shares, The New India Assurance Company Ltd with 10.50 million shares, National Insurance Company Limited with 6 million shares, and United India Insurance Company Limited with 6 million shares.