Datanomics: BSE took a decade to enter the Nifty 50; any lessons for NSE?

To be clear, several criteria determine a stock’s entry into any index including a stock’s listing history of at least six months. For NSE, achieving this threshold is just over five months away since it listed recently. Secondly, since benchmark indices have derivatives on it, it is also necessary that a stock is eligible and part of Futures & Options (F&O) segment before being permitted in the index. And, the stock has to meet the minimum volume, trade, and other thresholds for being eligible in F&O. Inclusion in leading benchmarks requires a stock to meet even higher standards.

A stock’s placement, particularly in smallcap and midcap segments, depends on its impact cost, which measures liquidity or transaction costs. A lower impact cost means the stock is highly liquid, large volumes can be bought or sold easily without significantly moving the stock price. BSE entered the Nifty Smallcap 100 over five years after its listing in April 2022, overtaking BEML. It took almost two years for BSE to move into the Nifty Midcap index by toppling Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). Another two-and-a-half years later, BSE found its way into the Nifty 50, replacing Wipro. BSE officially entered the Nifty 50 on September 30 this year following the semi-annual index rebalancing by NSE Indices.

While BSE’s entry into the smallcap and midcap indices was also linked to the size of its market capitalisaton then, NSE has already started its journey as a large cap with a market cap of ₹4.28 trillion based on Friday’s closing; BSE is currently valued at ₹1.34 trillion.