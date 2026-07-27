DCB Bank soars 10% on huge volume, nears 52-week high post Q1 results

DCB Bank share price movement

Share price of DCB Bank surged 10 per cent to ₹204.40 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume after the private sector lender reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of ₹213 crore in the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27). The stock price of the bank quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹205.75 hit on April 27, 2026.

At 09:52 AM, DCB Bank traded 6 per cent higher at ₹196.75, compared to a 0.83 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume on the counter jumped nearly 10-fold. A combined 6.8 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

DCB Bank – Q1 results

The Bank’s PAT grew 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹213 crore in Q1FY27, against ₹157 crore in Q1FY26. Net interest income grew 18 per cent YoY at ₹684 crore, while reported net interest margin (NIM) eased by 4bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Advances growth YoY was 17 per cent and Deposits growth YoY was 20 per cent.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net NPA ratio fells 2bps/5bps QoQ to multi-year lows and provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved 166bps QoQ, supported by recoveries and upgrades at 92 per cent of slippages.

“The growth momentum over the year on both deposits and advances continue to be strong. There has been a marked improvement on most levers of profitability, resulting in 36 per cent increase in PAT, compared to previous year. Cost to average assets is at a historic low, the portfolio quality improvement continues with lower credit costs, lower gross and net NPAs,” the management of DCB Bank said.

The combination of the above resulted in the Bank registering its highest-ever quarterly PAT, for the fourth consecutive quarter with 2.05 per cent improvement in Return on Equity (RoE) since last year, it added.

Brokerages view on DCB Bank post Q1 results

On the balance sheet, DCB Bank’s advances were flat QoQ even as deposits grew 3 per cent QoQ, taking the credit-deposit ratio down by 220bps QoQ to 80 per cent. The management characterises this as deliberate liquidity building ahead of H2 deployment, citing 35 per cent YoY mortgage disbursal growth, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

Cost-to-average assets reached a fresh low of 2.43 per cent (down 4bps QoQ). Management reiterated FY27/28E RoE guidance of 13.5 per cent/14.5 per cent, cost-to-average assets below 2.5 per cent, GNPA/NNPA below 2.5 per cent/1.0 per cent, and expects NIM to expand from Q2 as the mortgage mix normalises and deposits reprice further.

The brokerage firm cut FY27/28E earnings by 3–4 per cent on lower loan build and higher opex, partly offset by lower provisions, and now build in average RoA/RoE of 0.98 per cent/14.5 per cent over FY27–28E. Analysts maintained a 'BUY' rating on DCB Bank with a revised target price of ₹240 (earlier ₹250) valuing the bank at 1x FY28 P/BV.

Execution on cost and asset quality remains credible, and the funding-cost reset looks durable rather than rate-cycle dependent. Flat sequential advances, a narrowing set of growth engines and rising reliance on gold temper the near-term re-rating case, the brokerage firm said.

Analysts at Equirus Securities expect an 18 per cent loan compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-FY28, with RoA at 1 per cent. NIM expansion should benefit from deposit repricing through Q3FY27, lower-cost incremental sourcing, and an improving asset mix. Benign credit costs should keep earnings stable. The brokerage firm broadly retains FY27E/FY28E earnings and maintained a 'LONG' with a Mar'27 target price of ₹230. ======================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.