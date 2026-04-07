Shares of Varun Beverages, and Gravity India are set to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session following their announcements related to a dividend and a rights issue of equity shares, respectively. According to BSE data, Varun Beverages will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, April 8, 2026, while Gravity India will trade ex-date for its rights issue of equity shares.

Investors who wish to claim the benefit of these corporate actions must own the stocks of the respective companies on or before the ex-date. However, the eligibility of shareholders is determined based on the record date set by the companies.

Varun Beverages has informed the exchanges that its board has decided to reward shareholders with a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

“Recommendation of final dividend of ₹0.50 (Fifty Paisa only) per equity share of the nominal value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, subject to the approval of equity shareholders of the company on a record date to be fixed by the Board of Directors,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company has fixed Wednesday, April 8, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of equity shareholders entitled to receive the final dividend.

Gravity India has announced a rights issue of 6,90,14,950 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each at ₹10 per share, aggregating ₹69,01,49,500. The issue is in the ratio of 23 equity shares for every three equity shares held by eligible shareholders, with a right to renounce. The board has fixed Wednesday, April 8, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the rights entitlement.