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Home / Markets / News / Deal boost lifts Oracle Financial Services shares 7% in weak markets

Deal boost lifts Oracle Financial Services shares 7% in weak markets

OFSS share price today: Oracle Financial Services Software jumped 7 per cent after the company entered into a definitive agreement with an existing customer in the US

OFSS share price today

Deal boost lifts Oracle Financial Services shares 7%

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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OFSS share price today: Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) jumped as much as 7 per cent in trade on Friday after the company entered into a definitive agreement with an existing customer. 
The IT company’s shares opened 3 per cent higher at ₹6,800 and went on to hit a high of ₹7,062 in early morning deals. 
As of 9:35 AM, the counter was trading firmly in the green, up 6 per cent at ₹7,002, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 index declined more than 1 per cent. 
OFSS was also among the top gainers in the Nifty IT index, which was up 0.8 per cent.  READ | IOC, BPCL, HPCL shares react as govt trims excise duty on petrol, diesel 
 
The buying was buoyed after the IT services company entered into a definitive agreement with an existing customer, a global bank headquartered in the USA for a proposed transaction pursuant to which it will license to the customer certain software products. OFSS will provide certain transition services, personnel and related aspects. 

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"The Proposed Transaction will supersede the related software license, professional services and support agreements with the customer," OFSS, which is an Indian subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, which is involved in financial and insurance technology. 
Aakash Shah, research analyst at Choice Equity Broking said that OFSS shares in in uptrend after a deal and also the gains are largely a technical. A short covering and oversold conditions have fueled the buying from a key demand zone near ₹6,400–₹6,500.
 
"This move is supported by a notable spike in volumes, indicating active participation and unwinding of bearish positions. Despite the bounce, the stock continues to trade below its key moving averages (50, 100, and 200 EMA), keeping the broader structure weak," he said.
 
The analyst said that OFSS share have immediate resistance s placed near ₹7,444, while a stronger support lies in the range of ₹6,680 to ₹6,500. 
 

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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