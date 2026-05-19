Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Deccan Gold Mines jumps 13% to hit 52-week high; check what's aiding rally

Deccan Gold Mines jumps 13% to hit 52-week high; check what's aiding rally

Microscopic analysis, the company said, has confirmed the presence of pentlandite (nickel sulphide), chalcopyrite (copper sulphide), and pyrrhotite sulphides, providing further geological validation

Deccan Gold Mines share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Deccan Gold Mines were ruling higher on the bourses on Tuesday, May 19, after the company announced encouraging drilling results from its Chhattisgarh project. The stock rose as much as 13.16 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹136.3 per share on the BSE.
 
Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to see strong buying interest. At around 11:27 AM on Tuesday, Deccan Gold Mines shares were trading at ₹136.75 apiece, up 12.51 per cent from the previous close. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 75,523, higher by 208 points or 0.28 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹11,892.48 crore on the BSE. 
 

Here's why Deccan Gold Mines shares were trading higher today

The northward movement in the Deccan Gold Mines share price followed announcements from the country’s only listed gold and critical minerals mining company regarding encouraging drilling results from its Bhalukona Nickel-Copper-PGE (Platinum Group Elements) Composite Licence in Chhattisgarh, marking a potentially significant development in India’s critical minerals landscape.
 
The company said its maiden drilling campaign at Bhalukona has confirmed the presence of a layered mafic intrusive complex hosting wide zones of disseminated sulphides along with occasional heavy and massive sulphide lenses containing nickel, copper, and palladium mineralisation.

Also Read

JK Paper share price

JK Paper gains 7% on posting strong Q4 results; revenue up 17% YoY

Stock broker, broker, trader, woman investor, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty above 23,700; Apollo Micro Systems jumps 9%

Shipping stocks today

Shipping stocks: GE Shipping, Seamech zoom up to 14%; here's why

Puravankara share price

Puravankara zooms 17% on Q4 profit turnaround; revenue up 177% YoY

Uno Minda share price

Uno Minda drops 6% as management avoids FY27 guidance; analysts cut target

 
“In a strong initial result, the very first drill hole intersected three mineralised gabbroic layers with a combined width exceeding 60 metres. The hole intersected nearly 30 metres of potentially economic sulphide mineralisation above 0.2 per cent nickel equivalent (Ni_Eq), averaging approximately 0.4 per cent Ni_Eq. The highest-grade intersection recorded was 2.6 metres grading 1.01 per cent nickel, 0.29 per cent copper, and 0.2 g/t palladium from 103.4 metres depth,” said the company in a release.
 
To date, Deccan Gold has completed approximately 1,200 metres of core drilling across seven drill holes over a prospective mineralised strike zone extending nearly 1.3 kilometres. All drill holes have intersected varying widths of disseminated and heavy-massive sulphide mineralisation.
 
Microscopic analysis, the company said,  has confirmed the presence of pentlandite (nickel sulphide), chalcopyrite (copper sulphide), and pyrrhotite sulphides, providing further geological validation of the discovery. The company said assay results from additional drill holes are currently awaited, and the drilling programme will now be accelerated to establish a mineable resource with a view to progressing toward mining lease applications at the earliest.
 
Commenting on the development, Hanuma Prasad Modali, managing director, Deccan Gold Mines Limited, said: “The discovery of significant nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation at Bhalukona is an important milestone for Deccan Gold and a strong validation of the project’s geological potential. Intersecting encouraging sulphide mineralisation in the very first phase of drilling reinforces our confidence in the asset and its strategic relevance for India’s growing critical minerals ecosystem.”
 
“We deeply appreciate the support of the Central and State Governments, local authorities, and communities as we advance exploration activities. Based on the encouraging results so far, we are accelerating the drilling programme to define a mineable resource and fast-track mining lease applications. Subject to continued drilling success, we are hopeful Bhalukona can evolve into India’s first nickel-copper-PGE mine,” he added.

More From This Section

Afcons Infra share price

Afcons Infra tanks 9% on posting weak Q4 results; revenue down 19% YoY

Jain Resource Recycling stock price

Jain Resource tanks 18% on Q4 miss; MOFSL cuts estimates, sees 21% upside

inflation, fmcg

Fuel price rise impact: Consumption stocks may bear the brunt, say analysts

Apollo Micro Systems, AMS

Apollo Micro Systems jumps 9% on Q4 show, dividend news; analyst upbeat

IDBI Bank share price today

IDBI Bank shares gain 4% as govt weighs options to revive privatisation

Topics : Deccan Gold Mines Buzzing stocks share market Stock movemnet Markets Sensex Nifty Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Ends Adani Civil & Criminal CaseQ4 Results TodayTrump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026IMD Heatwave AlertPetrol Diesel Price HikeIPL 2026 Points Table