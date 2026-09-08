Deepa Jewellers shines on D-Street debut as stock lists at 25% premium

Deepa Jewellers IPO listing: Shares of Deepa Jewellers made a strong stock market debut on Tuesday, September 8, as they opened at a near 25 per cent premium over the initial public offering ( : Shares of Deepa Jewellers made a strong stock market debut on Tuesday, September 8, as they opened at a near 25 per cent premium over the initial public offering ( IPO ) price of ₹177. The listing also beat expectations as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP).

As of 10.11 AM, the stock was trading 10 per cent lower from the listing price at ₹198.95, although it remains 12.40 per cent above the IPO price. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that the company’s strong growth, improving profitability and attractive valuation remain key positives, with the stock valued at around 16x P/E versus the peer average of nearly 24x and reporting the highest RoNW of 56.45% among listed peers. Deepa Jewellers shares listed at ₹221.05 on the BSE and ₹221 on the NSE, a premium of 24.9 per cent over the offer price. This was significantly higher than grey market trend wherein the stock traded at ₹202, up 14 per cent.As of 10.11 AM, the stock was trading 10 per cent lower from the listing price at ₹198.95, although it remains 12.40 per cent above the IPO price.

However, she flagged high customer concentration, as the top 10 customers contributed around 64.67% of FY26 revenue, a key risk. The company is also exposed to changing regional jewellery preferences, while rising receivables and a 53-day operating cycle could increase working-capital requirements.

"Given the strong listing but the risks around customer concentration, cash flows and margins, investors should adopt a cautious approach and wait for sustained operational performance before taking fresh positions. Investors holding the stock can consider a stop loss of ₹195," she advised.

Deepa Jewellers IPO details

The company's IPO received a stellar response from investors and closed with 42.61 times bids at the end of the subscription period. According to NSE data, Deepa Jewellers IPO received bids for 789.10 million shares as against 18.52 million shares on offer.

The non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed the most at 105.96 times followed by the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, which was booked 37 times. Lastly, the retail investor segment garnered 18.55 times bids.

Incorporated in 2016, the company is an organised B2B designer, processor and supplier of hallmarked gold jewellery, with a strong presence across South India. As of July 31, 2026, Deepa Jewellers served 373 customers, comprising 47 jewellery retail chains and 326 standalone stores, across 13 states and one Union Territory.

The company has delivered strong growth, with revenue increasing at a ~37 per cent CAGR between FY2024 and FY2026, while PAT rose from ₹24.35 crore to ₹104.79 crore, implying a ~107 per cent CAGR.