Defence index surges 7%; Shipbuilding stocks GRSE, Mazagon zoom up to 19%

Nifty India Defence index today

Shares of defence-related companies were in demand with the Nifty India Defence index surging 7 per cent to 7,712.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid a sharp rally in shipbuilding stocks.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Apollo Micro Systems, BEML, Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani), Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Astra Microwave Products were up in the range of 8 per cent to 10 per cent. Solar Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), MTAR Technologies and Dynamatic Technologies were up 5 per cent each.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE At 10:03 AM; the Nifty India Defence index was up 6.7 per cent, as compared to 2.7 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Why did defence stocks rally in Wednesday’s trade?

BEL secures contract worth ₹6,795 crore - BEL secured additional orders worth ₹6,795 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence for procurement of two indigenously developed Mountain Radars for the Indian Air Force, Avionics package for LCA from HAL, major export order for communication equipment, electronic fuses, strategic components, upgrades, spares, services. Additionally, the company signed ₹1,660 crore, orders for satellite communication networks, electronic warfare systems, communication equipment, avionics, software solutions, munitions, EVMs, strategic components, upgrades, spares and services.

Midhani, GRSE reports FY26 provisional numbers – Midhani reported provisional revenue of ₹1,206 crore for FY26, registering 12.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth from ₹1,074 crore in FY25, driven by execution in aerospace, defence and space programmes along with export orders of ₹85 crore. The growth was supported by higher supplies of superalloys and titanium alloys for aero-engine programmes, naval applications and space sector requirements, while the company also achieved key milestones including NADCAP certification, 40 per cent YoY growth in titanium production and expansion into value-added products.

Meanwhile, according to Business Standard report, India and South Korea to prioritise shipbuilding cooperation during Lee Jae Myung's visit, alongside talks on semiconductors and small modular reactors. READ | BEL shares rally 7% on ₹1,950 crore deal win; analyst stays bullish GRSE reported revenue (provisional and unaudited) of ~₹6,400 crore in FY26 (+26 per cent YoY). The company stated that execution remained strong in FY26, led by delivery of eight vessels to the Indian Navy, including two Project 17A frigates, two Survey Vessel Large ships and four Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts, along with progress on export vessels and refit projects.Meanwhile, according to Business Standard report, India and South Korea to prioritise shipbuilding cooperation during Lee Jae Myung's visit, alongside talks on semiconductors and small modular reactors. CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS

Brokerages view on defence stocks

GRSE’s provisional revenue growth of 26 per cent YoY in FY26 is largely in-line with management guidance of 25–30 per cent, supported by strong execution across key shipbuilding programmes. However, the implied Q4FY26 revenue at ~₹1,517 crore indicates de-growth (-7.6 per cent YoY, -20 per cent QoQ) as against 42 per cent growth in 9MFY26, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Current order backlog is estimated at ₹17,000 crore (2.6x TTM revenue) with the final phases of P-17A frigates and ASW-SWC contracts (70 per cent of the order book) expected to drive near-term revenues. However, timely award and execution of projects in the pipeline (including nextgeneration corvettes, patrol vessels, and additional survey ships) will be critical to sustaining the strong growth trajectory beyond FY27E, the brokerage firm said.

With an order book of ₹2,600 crore (2.1x FY26 revenue) and increasing transition towards value-added products, Midhani is better positioned to improve execution going forward. The company's mManagement has guided 20 per cent revenue growth for FY27 and FY28, and sustained execution momentum along with margin improvement will be key to achieving this trajectory, ICICI Securities said.

Meanwhile, analysts at Choice Institutional Equities believe BEL’s strategic shift, from supplier to system-level integrator, is the key rerating driver. Leadership roles in programs, such as QRSAM and Project Kusha increase execution stickiness, pricing power and lifecycle revenues. Rising indigenization level currently at approx. 70–75 per cent and proactive semiconductor redesign materially derisk supply chains and protect margin. Sustained R&D investment of over ₹1,700 crore (+20 per cent YoY) ensures relevance across AI-led, EW-centric and network-centric warfare, the brokerage firm said.

Elara Capital initiated coverage of Solar Industries with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹15,450 based on 55x March FY28E P/E (in line with its three- and five-year one-year forward P/E). This underpins robust defense growth, international explosives expansion, and alignment with the government’s defense indigenization drive via the private sector, the brokerage firm said. ====================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.