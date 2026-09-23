Defence sector to offer sustained growth; HAL, BEL among top picks: Emkay

Defence stocks: India's defence story is going strong, and this is reflected in the record-high domestic production and export levels. Stocks in the defence index have reacted to this feat, and : India's defence story is going strong, and this is reflected in the record-high domestic production and export levels. Stocks in the defence index have reacted to this feat, and Emkay Global believes the story is far from over.

Domestic brokerage said that the domestic defense sector is well poised to deliver sustained growth in the coming years, helped by continued policy support, increased private-sector participation, and rising export capabilities.

Emkay's top defence picks Against this backdrop, the brokerage initiated coverage on the defense sector, with Hindustan Aeronautics ( HAL ) as its top bet followed by Bharat Electronics ( BEL ), BEML and Bharat Dynamics in order of preference.

So far in 2026, the Nifty India Defence index has added 23 per cent, while it has grown 16 per cent in a year, according to data available on NSE.

Among the 19 stocks in the pack, nine have delivered double-digit gains, with MTAR Tech rallying 285 per cent in a year and Paras Defence following with a 93 per cent increase. On the flip side, Cochin Shipyard and Bharat Dynamics emerge as top laggards as both have lost 26 per cent during this period.

What's behind India's big defence push?

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts; India's manufacturing PMI rises to 56.5 in September The major driver for India's defence push has been the Indian government's series of transformative initiatives, which have strengthened defence production capabilities and promoted self-reliance.

India’s defence production reached an all-time high of ₹1.8 trillion (+15.6 per cent YoY) in FY26. Growth has been even more pronounced over the longer term, with production rising at an 18 per cent CAGR since FY21.

"The robust growth highlights the rapid expansion of indigenous manufacturing capabilities reflecting sustained investments in domestic defense industrial capacity over the past decade," said Emkay Global.

India’s defence exports, which stood at ₹6.9 billion in FY14, reached an all-time high of ₹380 billion in FY26 (+63 per cent YoY), highlighting the growing global acceptance of India-made defence products.

India aims to cross ₹500 billion in exports by 2029 and reach ₹3 trillion in terms of production. "Such achievements and goals highlight India’s emergence as a reliable global defence partner. Leveraging innovation, strategic partnerships, and indigenous capabilities, India is well positioned to play a larger role in global manufacturing and security," the brokerage noted.

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