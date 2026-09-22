Defence stocks: Raymond, Unimech, Apollo Micro rally up to 10%; here's why

Aerospace & Defence stocks price movement

Shares of defence companies, mainly private sector, were in demand with Raymond, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, Apollo Micro Systems and Aequs rallying up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals on a healthy business outlook.

At 09:28 AM, the BSE India Defence index was up 0.86 per cent at 7,942.76, as compared to 0.07 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The Defence index hit a record high of 8,418.70 on September 9, 2026.

DCX Systems, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Data Patterns (India) , Cyient DLM and Ramkrishna Forgings among others from the Defence index were up in the range of 2-3 per cent.

What’s driving aerospace & defence stocks?

Analysts at Jefferies believe India's defence spend should see a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the medium-term amid global geopolitical tensions. Analysts believe private sector companies particularly have visible growth prospects north of 20%, backed by government focus on domestic manufacturing and building the private sector supply chain.

The brokerage firm believes India’s domestic defence capital spend should rise at 16 per cent CAGR over FY26-30E vs 10 per cent CAGR in the overall defence capex as indigenization focus remains. Defence exports are also gaining momentum as operational validation of Indian-made systems such as the Akashteer command & control system and BrahMos missiles during Operation Sindoor has improved export credibility. Analysts said their estimates factor defence exports rising at an 11 per cent CAGR over FY26-30E to ₹58,400 crore.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: ONGC, Pine Labs, GRSE, Waaree, Lloyds Metals, Aarti Inds Key listed defence players’ revenue data shows that private players’ share in it rose from 9 per cent in FY23 to 16 per cent in FY26. Defence Ministry started moving from nomination-based orders to competitive bidding to encourage private participation. The draft Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026 highlights a Strategic Partnership Model with the private sector which aims to build private indigenous capabilities to design, develop and manufacture complex weapon systems, Jefferies said.

Raymond share price zooms 89% thus far in September; here’s why?

Raymond is a diversified company with majority business interests in Precision Technology & Auto Components and Aerospace & Defence businesses, catering to domestic and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers.

Raymond’s management in the Q1 earnings conference call said they are witnessing an accelerated transition as domestic engineering vendors migrate beyond standard component machining into high-complexity subsystems, critical aero-engine modules, and precision-engineered assemblies.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Eternal lead 100pt gain in Sensex; PI Ind, Page Ind top MidCap gainers Raymond currently has a robust 10-year order book of ₹5,960-plus crore and an active RFQ (Request for Quotation) pipeline of ₹1,632 crore. On strategic initiatives, the company commenced mass production of precision defence components.

Brokerages view on Apollo Micro, Unimech

Apollo's order book improved sharply from ₹735 crore in Q1FY26 to ₹1,704 crore by Q1FY27. Management expects ₹2,500-3,000 crore of additional orders during FY27, while major opportunities are emerging across missile programmes. Meanwhile, the acquisition of IDL Explosives and the acquisition of a 41.33 per cent stake in Premier Explosives (followed by an open offer of 26 per cent) are expanding capabilities beyond electronics into explosives, warheads, propellants and rocket motors. With several programmes expected to move into production, analysts at ICICI Securities expect Apollo to grow from a subsystem supplier towards a broader weapon-systems platform.

Apollo’s earnings growth is expected to remain robust in the coming period, led by strong execution, consistent order inflows and rising contribution in key defence systems, the brokerage firm said. It recommends BUY on Apollo Micro with a target price of ₹485 (based on 60x P/E to consolidated FY28E EPS & ₹67/share to Premier Explosives).

Meanwhile, analysts at Choice Institutional Equities believe Unimech is well positioned to capture a multi-year aero tooling cycle, driven by rising aircraft production, new-generation engine programmes and recurring maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) demand. The ~17,000-aircraft backlog, expanding global fleet and potentially $193 billion MRO total addressable market (TAM) by 2036 provide strong structural demand visibility.