Delhivery trades near 4-year high; Brokerages see up to 19% upside on stock
Delhivery share price hit a high of ₹512.55 on the NSE in Thursday's trade, its highest point since October 2022. Motilal Oswal, Choice Broking and JM Financial have a 'Buy' call on the stock.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Delhivery stock price movementDelhivery's share price hit a near 4-year high at ₹512.55 on the NSE in Thursday's intra-day trade. The stock today traded at its highest point since October 2022. Its all-time high stands at ₹708 registered in July 2022. The stock has started July on an upbeat note, gaining 8 per cent in the first two trading sessions of the month. In the past month, the small-cap stock rallied 16 per cent, compared to a 3 per cent gain in the broader Nifty 500 index. Similarly, on a year-to-date basis, it outperformed the Nifty 500 with a gain of around 27 per cent, against a drop of 3 per cent on the broader index. Delhivery's 52-week low stands at ₹374.45, hit on January 21, 2026. The stock has surged up to 37 per cent from its 52-week low. At 11:15 AM on Thursday, Delhivery traded 0.5 per cent higher at ₹510, amid trades of around 79.40 lakh shares on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty was up 0.4 per cent at 24,102, and the Nifty 500 rose 0.45 per cent at 23,213.
Alpha Wave Global sells entire Delhivery holdingsLast week, global alternative asset manager Alpha Wave Global sold its entire 1.93 per cent stake in Delhivery worth ₹665 crore through open market transactions. According to the BSE bulk deal data, the US-based asset manager sold 14.44 million shares in two tranches, representing a 1.93 per cent stake in Delhivery equity. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 pts, Nifty near 24,100; SMIDs advance; Nifty IT gains 4%
Brokerages bullish on DelhiveryMotilal Oswal recommended Delhivery stock in its monthly stock pick for July. Analysts at the brokerage firm believe that Delhivery remains well-positioned to benefit from on-going consolidation in the express logistics market, with weaker and loss-making players gradually losing share to larger, well-capitalized operators. Further, it said, the acquisition of Ecom Express strengthens network density, scale, and market share, while improving profitability and operating leverage. Motilal Oswal expects revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 14 per cent/ 44 per cent/ 54 per cent over FY25–28, supported by strong growth in transportation and express parcel businesses, reinforcing a positive long-term outlook. It has pegged a target price of ₹580 on the stock. ALSO READ: Nifty IT index rebounds, up 4% after 4-day fall; Infy, TCS surge up to 5% Choice Broking in its monthly technical call, recommended a 'Buy' rating on Delhivery with an anticipated target price of ₹560 in July. Analysts at Choice Broking reckon that the stock is showing strong bullish momentum after recently delivering a decisive breakout above a key horizontal resistance level, indicating a continuation of the prevailing uptrend. "On the technical front, Delhivery is trading above all its key EMAs, with the moving averages maintaining a rising alignment, highlighting a healthy medium-term trend and strengthening bullish structure," said the brokerage in its report. As a trading strategy Choice Broking believes the stock offers an attractive risk-reward opportunity backed by strong technical strength and sustained buying momentum. It expects an upside target of ₹560, and suggests a stop loss at ₹470. Furthermore, JM Financial also has a 'Buy' rating on Delivery with a target price of ₹605. This translates into an upside potential of 18.7 per cent from current levels. The brokerage expects Delhivery's overall revenue to grow 25 per cent YoY and adjusted Ebitda margin to expand 370 bps to 6.7 per cent by FY27E. READ MORE Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:32 AM IST