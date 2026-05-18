Delhivery shares drop 6% despite strong Q4; analysts see up to 26% upside

Delhivery shares tumbled nearly 6 per cent on the BSE on Monday, even after posting a solid March quarter (Q4FY26) result, as a broad-based market weakness hit sentiment.

The new-age logistics company’s stock fell 5.8 per cent to ₹447.8 per share on the exchange in the intraday trade. It continued to trade around 5 per cent lower at 11:45 AM as against a decline of 0.4 per cent in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

Delhivery Q4 results

Delhivery’s Q4FY26 revenue surged 30 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,850 crore, while its Ebitda jumped 80 per cent to ₹214.2 crore.

Delhivery’s Ebitda margin expanded sharply, from 5.4 per cent in Q4FY25 to 7.5 per cent in Q4FY26.

It’s net profit, however, remained flat at ₹72.4 crore.

Delhivery Q4 results: Segment highlights

Express Parcel revenue grew 46 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,830 crore, with shipments rising 73 per cent Y-o-Y after the integration of Ecom Express.

The segment saw Ebitda margin of 18.8 per cent, up 290 basis points Y-o-Y and 70 bps Q-o-Q.

Part Truck Load (PTL) revenue grew around 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹620 crore, with tonnage increasing 20 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin expanded 240 bps Q-o-Q and 270 bps Y-o-Y to 13.5 per cent.

Delhivery turned free cash flow (FCF) positive in FY26, one year ahead of its earlier FY27 guidance. CHECK Q4 Results Today Delhivery turned free cash flow (FCF) positive in FY26, one year ahead of its earlier FY27 guidance.

Delhivery growth guidance

The company expects volume growth of roughly 15-20 per cent annually over the next few years across segments.

Individually, the company is targeting 16-18 per cent steady-state margins across Express Parcel and PTL segments in the next two years.

The company expects no material impact of the increase in fuel prices as they have a pass-through mechanism such as fuel surcharge and diesel price hike (DPH) indexing framework, which covers more than 90 per cent of their contracts across all businesses.

That apart, Delhivery also launched ‘Delhivery International’, an economy air parcel service on December 2025, which is currently live in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia.

By Q2FY27, the company plans to launch 10 new destinations.

Delhivery share price target: Analysts see up to 26% upside potential

ICICI Securities | Buy | Target: ₹600

ICICI Securities noted that management does not expect competition-led price erosion despite an improving growth outlook. New disclosures by management, including segmental Ebitda, improve visibility on the health of the underlying core business.

The brokerage thinks consolidation is likely to continue in FY27.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target: ₹590

The brokerage increased ‘Express’ volume estimates by 3-7 per cent over FY27-29. It, however, has cut ‘Express’ yields estimates, resulting in 2-6 per cent revenue growth in Express.

Further, it expects rising investments to hit FY27-29 adjusted Ebitda margin by 10-40 bps.

“With improving conviction on Delhivery’s medium to long-term trajectory, we raise our March 2027 target to ₹590, benefitting from lower capex than earlier estimated, implying 32x FY28 adjusted Ebitda,” it said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹580

MOFSL thinks Delhivery is well positioned for future growth, supported by strong momentum in its core transportation businesses and a clear focus on profitability.

The integration of ‘Ecom Express’, it said, is set to enhance network efficiency and reduce capital intensity, while new services like ‘Delhivery Direct’ and ‘Rapid’ offer long-term growth potential in on-demand and time-sensitive logistics.

It expects Delhivery to deliver a CAGR of 13 per cent/33 per cent in revenue/Ebitda over FY26-28.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹525

Emkay Global said Delhivery’s market leadership -- fortified by the e-com acquisition and integrated logistics network offering the lowest cost proposition -- should disproportionately benefit from the industry consolidation.

It added that any reduction in insourcing of volumes by the Big-3 Ecom platforms, in addition to the expected industry volume growth of 15-20 per cent, is likely to be a huge tailwind, given the strong service value proposition offered by 3PL operators.

“The company’s robust balance sheet (FY26: ₹4,200 crore), improving profitability across segments, and improving industry structure (B2C) are likely to support valuations (FY28 EV/Ebitda of 21x at CMP),” it said.

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