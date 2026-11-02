Delhivery shares rally 9% as company swings to ₹41 crore profit in Q2FY27

Delhivery share price: Logistics major Logistics major Delhivery 's shares surged more than 8 per cent in trade on Monday after the company reported a net profit of ₹41 crore in Q2FY27, compared with a loss in the year-ago period.

The stock opened with a gap-up at ₹400 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹419.85.

At 9:50 AM, Delhivery was among the most actively traded stocks on the NSE by value. The stock was trading at ₹418.85, with around 7 million shares changing hands, translating into a traded value of ₹271.97 crore.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was trading 269 points, or 1.16 per cent, higher at 23,321.

Delhivery Q2FY27 results

According to an exchange filing, Delhivery reported a consolidated PAT of ₹40.6 crore for the September quarter of FY2027. The company had reported a loss of ₹50.3 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

The Gurugram-based firm's revenue from operations increased 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,066.3 crore in the reporting quarter, up from ₹2,559.3 crore in Q2FY26.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 900 pts, Nifty tops 23,300; Nifty Oil & Gas gains over 3% Ebitda in Q2FY27 more than tripled to ₹2.5 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 6.7 per cent in the September quarter of FY27 as against 2.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Express parcel volume of 325 million shipments was reported in Q2FY27, showing a growth of 32 per cent Y-o-Y, with revenue growth of 22 per cent Y-o-Y. Part Truck Load (PTL) recorded 545K MT for the quarter, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y, with revenue growth of 23 per cent Y-o-Y.

Delhivery said that early investments in AI are beginning to bear fruit, with improved sales productivity and

customer onboarding, faster resolution of claims and disputes and fraud detection.

"Despite a volatile macro environment due to rising fuel prices, labour availability issues and multiple statutory changes, network service levels heading into the festive season have been the best we have recorded, while profitability improved. This gives our teams strong momentum heading into the second half of FY27," the management said in a statement.

Delhivery share price target

Post earnings, Jefferies said that Delhivery's Ebitda and Ebitda margins came in above the estimates despite a deferred festive season. It expects the 30 per cent stock underperformance vs peers since June quarter to reverse as margin pressures ease.

The brokerage has raised Delhivery's FY27E EPS by 21 per cent, but cut FY28E-29E EPS by 8-10 per cent.

It has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Delhivery stock, but cut the target price to ₹470 from ₹540, based on 20x Sep-28E EV/Ebitda (vs. 22x) and implies 46x FY30E EPS discounted at 15 per cent.