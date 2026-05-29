Delta Corp share price tanks 18% today; what's behind the selloff?

Delta Corp share price today: Shares of Delta Corp tumbled 18 per cent in intraday trade today as the Supreme Court upheld retrospective levy of 28 pc GST on online gaming companies. Delta Corp shares opened with a ga of 14.8 per cent at ₹69.01 and touched a low of ₹66.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Delta Corp is engaged in the gaming industry, with a presence in the casino gaming segment.

Today's selling pressure in the stock was triggered after the top court ruled in favour of the government's retrospective levy of 28 per cent GST on online gaming companies and observed that such imposition was constitutionally valid. The court said that online gaming platforms are not mere intermediaries but are to be treated as suppliers amenable to the GST regime on levies and taxes.

As of 12:50 PM, Delta Corp shares trading near the day's low, down 16.6 per cent at ₹67.55 apiece. A total of 25 million shares changed hands, according to NSE data.

Delta Corp shares have underperformed the markets significantly over the past few years. According to NSE data, Delta Corp shares have corrected 27 per cent in the past one year versus 4 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. In the three years, the stock has nosedived more than 70 per cent while the Nifty index has yielded a return of 28 per cent in the period.

ALSO READ: Wockhardt hits all-time high on CDSCO approval for antibiotic Zaynich In its ruling, the top court said that also upheld the validity of laws enacted by the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments which banned online games played for stakes, including games of skill such as rummy and poker.

GST authorities in October 2023 issued show cause notices to online gaming companies for tax evasion.

The government amended the GST law, making it mandatory for overseas online gaming companies to register in India from October 1, 2023 onwards.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, falls 300 pts, Nifty below 23,800; cement, oil & gas weigh In August, 2023, the GST Council clarified that 28 per cent GST would be levied on the full value of bets placed on online gaming platforms.

Gaming companies moved various high courts against such GST demands, contesting the claims of the revenue authorities. The top court had allowed a petition of the Centre and transferred to itself pleas challenging the imposition of 28 per cent GST on e-gaming firms from nine high courts for an authoritative pronouncement.