Demat accounts surge by 2.6 million in June, highest since February

Monthly demat account additions in June rose by 2.6 million, the highest month-on-month increase since February, taking the total number of accounts to 231.5 million, according to data from the depositories.

Net additions in April and May stood at 2.2 million and 2.3 million, respectively. By comparison, net additions in February stood at 2.8 million.

Industry players noted that the uptick followed a rebound in the IPO market in June, with seven mainboard issues compared with two in April and none in May, as geopolitical concerns had continued to spook investors.

"Between May and June, the geopolitical uncertainty dimmed, leading to renewed optimism among investors, complemented by favourable macroeconomic indicators," said Prakarsh Gagdani, Founder and Chief Executive, Soaring Peaks Capital.

He added that while the IPOs announced in June were relatively small, the bigger trigger for net additions may come once the dates for larger issues such as Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are announced.

"The rebound of small-cap indices over the last two months and the IPO revival in June drew 600,000-800,000 new investors on a weekly basis in June, as opposed to an average of 400,000 to 600,000 investor additions per week in May," said G Chockalingam, Founder and Chief Executive, Equinomics Research.

He expects the momentum in account additions to continue over the next few months, backed by a rally in small-cap shares.