Why are HEG Ltd shares showing a fall of 63% in Monday's trade?

HEG demerger today: HEG Ltd shares are showing a decline of over 63 per cent on the bourses today compared with the previous close. The sharp fall in the share price is mainly due to the company’s demerger plan, under which the existing company will be split into two separately listed firms.

The stock opened at ₹265 on the BSE with the adjustment for the demerger versus Friday's close of ₹729.05.

The stock went on to climb 5 per cent to touch the upper circuit at ₹278.20. However, the counter pared the gains to trade flat at ₹266.65 around 12:50 PM.

The current price reflects the valuation of the already listed company (HEG Ltd), which will retain the advanced materials, battery energy solutions and green power businesses. The name of the company has now been changed to HEG Advanced Materials Limited, according to an exchange filing.

The graphite electrodes business will move into the resulting company, HEG Graphite Limited, which is proposed to be renamed HEG Limited and taken forward as a separately listed, pure-play graphite electrodes company.

Notably, the board of HEG Ltd had approved a demerger plan to split the company into two listed entities and fixed September 7 as the record date.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Under the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (demerger scheme), HEG Ltd shareholders will receive one share (₹2 face value) of the resulting company for every one equity share of face value ₹2 held in HEG.

The shares of the demerged company will be listed on BSE and NSE in 45 days (in the second half of October), according to an exchange filing.

"The reorganisation gives each business an independent listing, focused management and the flexibility to pursue its own growth path," the company said.

As part of the same scheme, Bhilwara Energy Limited, which is the flagship entity of the LNJ Bhilwara Group within the power sector, will also be amalgamated into HEG Advanced Materials Limited and will be dissolved without winding up. Under the amalgamation, HEG Advanced Materials Limited will issue eight equity shares of face value ₹2 each to existing shareholders of Bhilwara Energy Limited for every seven equity shares of face value ₹10 each held in Bhilwara Energy Limited.