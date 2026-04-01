Demergers in FY27: Vedanta, AHEL and more; value unlocking for investors?

Demergers in FY27: A corporate demerger is a strategy to split existing business units or divisions into independent entities. In FY2027, several conglomerates are expected to undergo demerger exercises, resulting in the creation of new companies. In the past few years, the Street has seen top companies separating their business arms and listing them independently. These include ITC, Tata Motors, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, and Siemens Energy, among a few others.

Analysts say that demergers allow companies to transform dedicated arms into focused entities, which in turn unlock shareholder value and streamline operations. This business restructuring also improves strategic clarity and market valuations.

According to Sunny Agarwal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, the demerger of a complex business augurs well for investors’ wealth creation journey, especially when there are different verticals with a very distinct business model. Such companies often trade at a discount due to complexity, and demergers can improve transparency, management focus, and value unlocking.

The value unlocking, he said, largely depends upon various factors such as leadership, growth prospects, industrial tailwinds, and the nature of the business.

"The value creation is ultimately realised only when both entities can sustain and grow independently from a corporate governance perspective," he said.

In FY27, companies like Vedanta Limited, Apollo Hospitals, and a few more are set to demerge their businesses.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills, said that history shows that demergers work, but the real test is always in the execution. He added that a demerger depends on the situation and the business models a company handles, as separating units can unlock value and enhance focus on developing strategies aligned with market opportunities.

Let's take a detailed look at the list of companies currently undergoing demergers:

Vedanta Demerger

Mining and metals giant Vedanta Ltd, owned by Anil Agarwal, will demerge its existing business into five separate listed entities . Vedanta has all approvals in place for the demerger, which is likely to be completed in April. As per the plan, the base metals business will remain in Vedanta Ltd (already listed), while Vedanta Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power, Vedanta Steel and Iron, and Malco Energy will be the other four newly created entities.

Vedanta shareholders will receive one share in each of the demerged companies. The shares of all four companies will list on the bourses.

"The much-awaited demerger of Vedanta is in its last phase. It unlocks value for several businesses within Vedanta. The embedded businesses will now be listed as separate entities and this will give investors the choice to select the business in which they want to invest," Kranthi said.

Apollo Hospitals Demerger

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) has announced a major business restructuring plan. Under the demerger plan, a new entity -- Apollo Healthtech Limited (AHTL), will combine Apollo HealthCo and Keimed into a single listed healthcare distribution company.

Apollo Hospitals expects the entire exercise to be completed by the last quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q4FY27). Apollo Hospitals investors will receive 195.2 shares of the newly listed entity (Apollo Healthtech) for every 100 shares held on the record date.

Deepika Murarka, analyst - healthcare at Choice Institutional Equities, said that Apollo's old structure had a problem, where a hospital business, a pharmacy chain and a digital health app all sit under one company. A hospital is valued one way and a tech-driven platform another. When bundled together, they typically discount the entire entity and that discount is value waiting to be unlocked.

"Apollo Hospitals was always two companies working as one. The financial consequences of keeping them together were visible and measurable. Its consolidated EBITDA margins sit at ~15 per cent and net margins at ~8 per cent, weighed down by low-margin pharmacy distribution and loss-making diagnostics. The standalone hospital business operates at ~25% EBITDA margin, comfortably competitive with the best in the sector. The gap between those two numbers is the opportunity the demerger is designed to capture.

The demerger does not create new value; instead, it removes the structure that was obscuring the value that was always there and has a clean line of sight to both businesses," the analyst said.

Thomas Cook (India) Demerger

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd has announced that it will demerge its resorts and resort management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited (SHRL). Post demerger, the shares of the new company will list on the bourses. At present, Thomas Cook (India) owns and/or operates 6 resorts directly under the brand name Nature Trails. It will demerge this business into SHRL as part of the demerger. Shareholders of Thomas Cook (India) will receive 0.81 shares of SHRL for every one share held on the record date.

The company said that demerger aims to improve earnings per share and enable sharper strategic and operational focus across business verticals. The exercise is expected to be completed within 15–18 months.

Natco Pharma Demerger

Natco Pharma's existing shareholders receive shares of the resulting company in the ratio of 1:1 (one for one). Natco Crop Health Sciences shares will list on the bourses at a later stage.

Religare Enterprises Demerger

Burman family-backed Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) has approved a plan to demerge its insurance and financial services businesses . Under the plan, REL will retain its stake in Care Health Insurance Ltd. REL's financial services business, comprising lending, broking, and investment activities, will be transferred to its subsidiary Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

The group aims to complete the process, including listing, by Q1FY28.