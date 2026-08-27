Devyani, Sapphire Foods shares rise 3% after revision of merger scheme

Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday after the companies revised the proposed merger scheme. Devyani International gained over 3 per cent at the open, hitting a high of ₹155.95 on the NSE, while Sapphire Foods surged 3 per cent to ₹257.19.

The proposed merger scheme will see Devyani International absorbing the businesses of Sapphire Foods India. The merger will create a single unified Yum! India franchise for KFC and Pizza Hut.

As of 9:45 AM, both stocks had pared their early gains and were trading mixed. Devyani International was up 1.2 per cent at ₹151.17, while Sapphire Foods was flat at ₹249.72.

Today's price action follows Wednesday's development, wherein the companies revised the scheme after the termination of a planned secondary share sale involving Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd (SFML) and Arctic International Pvt Ltd. SFML is a promoter of Sapphire Foods India. READ MORE

Under the original arrangement, SFML was to sell about 18.5 per cent of Sapphire Foods' fully paid-up share capital to Arctic International. The completion of the secondary sale was a condition for the merger between Devyani and Sapphire.

Now, SFML has informed Sapphire Foods that its share-purchase agreement with Arctic International has been terminated by mutual agreement following commercial discussions between the parties. This, however, doesn't change the key terms of the merger.

Since the share-purchase agreement has been terminated, SFML will take part in the merger just like other shareholders and will receive shares of Devyani International as per the share-swap ratio. Devyani-Sapphire merger ratio Under the share-swap ratio, Sapphire Foods shareholders will receive 177 shares of Devyani International for every 100 shares held in the former as of the record date, which will be announced later.

For the June quarter (Q1 FY27), the company had reported a multifold jump in net profit at ₹17.1 crore. Its revenue from operations grew by 16.47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,580.51 crore in the quarter. Devyani International up 30% in a month Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart said that Devyani International stock has witnessed a strong recovery this month, gaining more than 30 per cent from its recent low of ₹110. On the technical front, the stock is now approaching the 50 per cent retracement level of the major decline from its 2023 highs. However, the sharp recent rally has pushed the daily RSI to around 73, indicating an overbought zone. Devyani International is one of the leading QSR operators. It is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands' QSR chains - KFC and Pizza Hut in India. In addition, DIL is the sole franchisee for Costa Coffee, Tea Live, New York Fries and Sanook Kitchen in India. It also owns the South Indian vegetarian food QSR chain Vaango. It had last year acquired Sky Gate Hospitality, which owns brands such as Biryani By Kilo and Goila Butter Chicken.For the June quarter (Q1 FY27), the company had reported a multifold jump in net profit at ₹17.1 crore. Its revenue from operations grew by 16.47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,580.51 crore in the quarter.

"The formation of shooting star candles over the last two sessions also suggests some exhaustion at higher levels. Hence, we advise investors to avoid fresh buying at current levels, as the stock may witness some profit booking and corrective move towards ₹140," he said.