Sugar stocks share price movement

Shares of sweeteners were in demand, rallying up to 14 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals on reports that sugar output may fall to a decade low of 26.5 million tonnes for 2026-27.

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA’s) preliminary estimate projected India’s net sugar production at 26.5 million tonnes for 2026-27, down from 27.9 million tonnes in the previous season. Lower cane acreage and a projected decline in Maharashtra’s output could support sugar prices.

Share prices of Dhampur Sugar Mills surged 14 per cent to ₹181.55, while Uttam Sugar Mills soared 12 per cent to ₹388.10, followed by Shree Renuka Sugars up 11 per cent to ₹18.70, Bajaj Hind Sugars (9 per cent to ₹17.42), Dwarikesh Sugar Mills (9 per cent to ₹45.31), Balrampur Chini Mills (7 per cent to ₹653) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (3 per cent to ₹236.70). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 83,850 at 09:42 AM.

Why are sugar stocks in demand?

India’s net sugar production is projected to decline to a decade low of 26.52 million tonnes in the 2026-27 marketing year that started in October on lower sugarcane output and poor monsoon rains, according to a preliminary estimate by the ISMA, the Business Standard reported.

On a gross basis, the production drop is expected to be even steeper at around 15 per cent from 31.21 million tonnes last year, the data showed. READ MORE

India’s sugar demand in the 2026-27 seasons is estimated at 28-28.5 million tonnes annually. “As no sugar is being diverted for ethanol production during 2026-27, gross and net sugar production estimates for the current season are the same,” ISMA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the 2025-2026 sugar season turned out to be tighter than expected, with lower-than-expected production, resulting in a drawdown in inventory. The closing stock for the season is 3.6 million tonnes, providing an initial cushion for domestic availability. The tighter demand-supply balance has led to firming up of domestic sugar prices, providing relief to millers and offsetting higher cane costs and pressure on ethanol margin. Looking ahead to the 2026-2027 season, production is expected to decline, according to the demand-supply balance Balrampur Chini Mills mentioned in the Q2 earnings conference call.

This is due to predominantly lower production expected in Maharashtra and Karnataka because of El Niño conditions, while production in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be relatively stable due to water availability and better irrigation facilities. Based on these factors, the management of Balrampur Chini Mills expects domestic prices to remain firm. Government has taken various measures to ensure adequate availability to contain the sharp rise in prices, the management said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.