In sweet spot! Sugar stocks surge up to 9%. What's behind the rise?

Sugar stocks rallied up to 9 per cent in Tuesday's trading session, with Dhampur Sugar Mills and Sakthi Sugars leading the gains on rising raw material prices, strong demand, and tightening near-term supplies.

Dhampur Sugar Mills rallied 8.56 per cent to ₹192 while Sakthi Sugars gained 8.7 per cent to ₹19.35 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Dalmia Bharat Sugar rose 8.5 per cent to ₹466.95, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries jumped 7.8 per cent to ₹47.59, and Shree Renuka Sugar added 4.5 per cent to ₹22.84.

Balrampur Chini Mills, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Uttam Sugar Mills also traded 2-3 per cent higher.

What's driving sugar stocks?

Analysts attribute the current rally in sugar stocks to the latest surge in global sugar prices. US sugar futures rose 4 per cent in a day, up 14 per cent in a month and over 23 per cent in a year.

G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, said sugar prices have shown a lot of firmness, and demand also remains very strong, driving interest in these counters. However, he added that the government will be aggressive in controlling domestic sugar prices by bringing in a lot more restrictions, and the prices are near their peak now.

Meanwhile, an intensifying El Niño is also hurting top sugar producers. Brazil, which is among the top sugar producers, is facing a slowdown in cane harvesting due to excessive rainfall.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, rises nearly 500 points, Nifty reclaims 22,700 "Sugar stocks rise can be attributed to the rise in sugar prices and also crude sustaining about $100 per gallon. The majority of these sugar companies have their distilleries, making them a positive for these companies," he said.

India’s sugar market has moved into a more complicated phase, with lower-than-expected production tightening near-term supplies even as government intervention has triggered a sharp correction in prices, according to Monarch PMS.

In a note on September 15, Monarch PMS said that sugar production for 2025/26 is currently estimated at 30.6 million tonnes (MT), against an earlier estimate of 34.3 MT, impacted by pest disease and waterlogging. Mills are entering October with around 3 to 3.5 MT of inventory against monthly consumption of nearly 2.2 MT—tight, but not indicative of a shortage.

Demand ahead of the festive season is also a key factor influencing sugar prices. To aid demand, the government has announced duty-free imports of 1 MT by October 31, stock limits for dealers and bulk consumers, an earlier crushing season around October 15, and fortnightly release quotas from September.

“Investors should buy companies with low leverage, a real distillery mix and those generating cash, not headlines,” Dhruv Joglekar, assistant fund manager at Monarch PMS, said. Policy reversal, import arrivals, monsoon conditions, an unchanged ₹31/kg MSP (though under renewed pressure — Maharashtra's state government sought a hike to ₹41/kg in August 2026) and working-capital strain are key factors to watch, he added.

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