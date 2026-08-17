Dhoot share price lists at 38% premium over IPO price, beats expectations

Dhoot Transmission Share Price: Dhoot Transmission delivered a stronger-than-expected stock market debut on Monday, August 17, with the stock listing at a premium of 37.7 per cent.

Shares of Dhoot Transmission were listed at ₹1,200 per share on the NSE, a premium of 37.77 percent. The IPO had a price band of ₹829-871 per share. On the BSE, the shares of the company were listed at ₹1,193.80 per share, a premium of 37.06 percent.

shareholders. Dhoot Transmission delivered a strong listing, gaining nearly 38 per cent over its issue price. The company’s strong revenue growth, established position in wiring harnesses, and increasing exposure to the EV segment provide a healthy long-term growth outlook. However, elevated customer concentration and execution risks warrant monitoring. "We maintain a positive long-term view and recommend holding with a stop-loss of ₹1,100", noted Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd. The IPO was subscribed 74.21 times overall, according to NSE data. The company's IPO garnered bids for 1,85,19,71,585 shares against 2,49,56,363 shares on offer, as per NSE data. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) fetched 212.92 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors received 58.07 times subscription. The retail investors' portion was subscribed 8.12 times. Dhoot Transmission Ltd's IPO opened for subscription on Monday (August 10) and concluded on August 12 (Wednesday). The company fixed a price band of ₹829-871 per share for its ₹3,067 crore IPO, which was a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale. The fresh issue component was made up of 1.6 crore equity shares, and the OFS was up to 1.9 crore shares by existingshareholders.Dhoot Transmission delivered a strong listing, gaining nearly 38 per cent over its issue price. The company’s strong revenue growth, established position in wiring harnesses, and increasing exposure to the EV segment provide a healthy long-term growth outlook. However, elevated customer concentration and execution risks warrant monitoring. "We maintain a positive long-term view and recommend holding with a stop-loss of ₹1,100", noted Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Investors needed to bid for a minimum of 17 equity shares and in multiples thereof. As per the details, 50 per cent has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors.

Axis Capital Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar of the issue. Analysts had largely shared a bullish view on the Dhoot Transmission IPO, noting that the company is a leading manufacturer of wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems for the automotive and industrial sectors. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.