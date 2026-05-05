Domestic investors continue to strengthen hold on domestic equities

The structural shift in India’s equity ownership persisted in the March 2026 quarter, with domestic institutional investors (DIIs) strengthening their hold even as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to pull back.

According to an analysis done by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, DII holdings in Nifty 500 companies have climbed to a record 20.9 per cent at the end of March 2026, while FPI ownership has slipped to an all-time low of 17.1 per cent. The FII-to-DII ownership ratio has contracted to 0.8x.

This divergence comes against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions and volatile global flows, which have weighed on foreign investor sentiment but failed to dent domestic participation.

“DIIs remain the bedrock,” the brokerage said, noting that sustained inflows — particularly through systematic investment plans (SIPs) — have enabled local institutions to absorb heavy foreign selling and stabilise markets.

DIIs pumped in $27.2 billion into equities during the March quarter. FPI flows remained volatile — turning briefly positive in February before offloading $14.2 billion in March amid the Iran conflict, taking total quarterly outflows to $15.8 billion.

The brokerage noted that even slight moderation in FPI outflows could act as a trigger for market upside, while a reversal to sustained inflows may lead to sharper rallies.

The rise in DII ownership is not confined to a handful of sectors. Domestic institutions increased stakes in 21 out of 24 sectors over the past year, with notable additions in private banks, technology, telecom, real estate, healthcare, and NBFCs, the Motilal Oswal analysis showed.

In contrast, FIIs reduced exposure in 17 sectors, with the sharpest cuts seen in private banks, real estate, technology, and consumer segments.

DIIs have increased holdings across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, while FIIs have trimmed exposure across the board.

Retail participation, too, has edged higher to 12.7 per cent, adding another layer of domestic support.

The report highlights that this trend, which began around 2021, is structural rather than cyclical — driven by rising financialisation of household savings and deepening domestic capital markets.

While domestic investors have emerged as the market’s anchor, foreign flows remain a key swing factor, said the brokerage. A stabilisation in geopolitical conditions — particularly the easing of tensions linked to the Iran conflict — could improve the outlook for FPI flows, it added.