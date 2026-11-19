Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have adopted a sell-on-rise strategy as a recovery plays out on Dalal Street. Nifty 50 is up over 9 per cent so far in November, and DIIs have been net sellers in 12 out of 13 trading sessions this month in the cash market, selling stocks worth ₹55,570 crore.

This is in contrast to the renewed interest shown by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as they have remained net buyers mostly all through this month, ploughing in a record 94,229 crore in Indian stocks via the cash market, according to data available on exchanges.

This tug of war between FIIs and DIIs has been the story of Indian markets, as visible from the graph below.

While DIIs had been net buyers on Dalal Street in the first 10 months of the year, pumping in $74,695 million till October, FIIs pulled out $30,814 million, as per an Edelweiss Mutual Fund report.

Source: Bloomberg | Data as on 30th Oct 2026.

The divergent behaviour is very rational, said Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, because the DIIs have been buying when the FIIs have been sustained sellers; they are sitting on big profits, and it is perfectly rational on their part to book some profits.

Highlighting a more behavioural aspect, apart from profit-taking by DIIs, Deven Choksey, MD of DRChoksey Finserv, said that DIIs have been acting like investors and FIIs have been following a trading approach.

"DIIs bought at lower levels and sold at higher levels. They are following the investment theory: buy, hold and sell. FPIs are following the trading theory. That's where I think they are different in the current situation," he noted.

The complete reversal of the FII stance is being supported by the better-than-expected Q2 results. Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that all market-cap categories delivered higher-than-estimated earnings growth.

Moreover, the rupee has been steadily appreciating amid weakness in crude oil prices . The domestic unit has appreciated 1.58 per cent so far in November, its biggest monthly rise since March 2025, when it gained 2.39 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Volatility in other markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, and improving fundamentals in India, have supported this rally, Vijayakumar added.

Will DIIs step in if FIIs turn sellers again?

Amid the sustained inflows in the mutual funds, it's unlikely that DIIs will remain net sellers for long.

October witnessed equity mutual fund inflows of ₹32,994 crore, alongside SIP contributions of ₹32,160 crore, reflecting the continued strength of domestic savings.

Vijayakumar noted that DIIs will have to deploy the funds, and they cannot go on selling as the FIIs did.

Importantly, this selling also does not indicate weakening domestic investor participation, observed experts.

"We expect DIIs to resume selective buying if FIIs turn net sellers again, particularly when attractive valuations emerge. However, domestic institutions are increasingly valuation-conscious, and their support will depend on earnings visibility, market corrections and global risk sentiment," said Ventura's head of research Vinit Bolinjkar.

He noted that domestic institutions are utilising the improved market liquidity and rally to book profits, rebalance portfolios and maintain their targeted equity allocations.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.