Shares of Dilip Buildcon surged over 7 per cent in morning trade on Thursday, driven by the company's announcement of an order win.

The stock opened higher at ₹402 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹424.70.

The rally marked the second consecutive session of gains for Dilip Buildcon shares. The stock has advanced nearly 8 per cent over the two sessions.

However, the stock pared more than half of its early gains as the session progressed. As of 9:45 AM, Dilip Buildcon shares were trading 3.07 per cent higher at ₹398 on the NSE, with nearly 3 million shares changing hands. Dilip Buildcon wins ₹419.47 crore order

According to an exchange filing by Dilip Buildcon, it has received a Letter of Acceptance for the tender floated by the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL).

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, Nifty reclaims 25,500; Nifty IT rises 2% The project involves the construction of depot cum workshop including civil works, architectural works, and E&M works, for the elevated corridor of Gurgaon Metro at Sector 33.

Dilip Buildcon stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Dilip Buildcon stock price is broadly trading with a sideways over the past few weeks. Towards the end of October, the stock tested its previous swing low support around ₹360 and witnessed a mild recovery, with prices currently hovering near ₹400. The total value of the order is worth ₹419.47 crore and the project will be executed in a period of 21 months.

Dilip Buildcon is a Bhopal-based construction and infrastructure company. During the September quarter of FY27, the company reported a PAT of ₹101 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹214 crore in Q2FY26, which included exceptional items of ₹122 crore.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at ₹2,250 crore, compared with ₹1,926 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda was at ₹439 crore in the reporting three-month period, while margin stood at 19.5 per cent.

As of September 30, 2026, Dilip Buildcon said that its order book stood at a record ₹33,081 crore, up 19 per cent from ₹27,691 crore as of June 30, 2026 and 15 per cent from ₹28,830 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. As of September 30, 2026, Dilip Buildcon’s standalone net debt stood at ₹2,146 crore.

Going ahead, the ₹360 zone remains a crucial support. On the upside, the 200-DMA at ₹425, followed by the falling trendline around ₹430, will act as immediate resistance. Overall, the stock is likely to remain range-bound. A decisive breakout on either side will provide further directional cues, he said.